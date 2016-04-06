Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.08% 06.08% 06.08% (Apr 4) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.05% 06.05% 06.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.75/28.75 64.50/66.50 99.00/101.00 132.25/134.25 1100 25.50/27.00 62.50/64.50 96.50/98.50 129.50/131.50 1200 26.00/27.50 63.50/65.50 98.00/100.00 131.50/133.50 1300 27.00/28.50 64.50/66.50 99.50/101.50 133.00/135.00 1400 27.50/29.00 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 133.50/135.50 1500 27.50/29.00 65.00/67.00 100.00/102.00 133.50/135.50 1600 27.00/29.00 64.50/66.50 99.00/101.00 132.50/134.50 1715 27.00/29.00 64.50/66.50 99.00/101.00 132.50/134.50 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 28.00/29.00 65.50/67.50 100.00/102.00 133.50/135.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.25/172.25 204.75/206.75 237.00/239.00 275.00/277.00 1100 167.50/169.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 1200 169.50/171.50 204.50/206.50 237.50/239.50 276.00/278.00 1300 171.50/173.50 206.50/208.50 239.50/241.50 278.00/280.00 1400 172.00/174.00 207.50/209.50 240.50/242.50 279.00/281.00 1500 172.00/174.00 207.50/209.50 240.50/242.50 278.50/280.50 1600 170.50/172.50 205.00/207.00 237.50/239.50 275.50/277.50 1715 170.50/172.50 205.50/207.50 238.00/240.00 276.00/278.00 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 171.50/173.50 206.50/208.50 239.50/241.50 277.50/279.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.50/308.50 339.25/341.25 368.00/370.00 400.00/402.00 1100 303.50/305.50 336.50/338.50 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00 1200 307.50/309.50 340.50/342.50 369.00/371.00 401.50/403.50 1300 309.50/311.50 342.50/344.50 371.00/373.00 403.50/405.50 1400 310.50/312.50 344.00/346.00 372.50/374.50 405.00/407.00 1500 310.00/312.00 343.50/345.50 372.00/374.00 404.50/406.50 1600 306.50/308.50 339.50/341.50 368.00/370.00 400.50/402.50 1715 307.50/309.50 340.50/342.50 369.00/371.00 401.50/403.50 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 309.00/311.00 342.00/344.00 370.50/372.50 403.00/405.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.83% 6.66% 6.56% 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 1100 6.54% 6.46% 6.40% 6.37% 6.37% 6.37% 1200 6.63% 6.54% 6.47% 6.44% 6.42% 6.43% 1300 6.79% 6.64% 6.56% 6.51% 6.49% 6.48% 1400 6.88% 6.68% 6.59% 6.53% 6.51% 6.51% 1500 6.87% 6.68% 6.58% 6.53% 6.51% 6.50% 1600 6.81% 6.62% 6.52% 6.47% 6.44% 6.42% 1715 6.82% 6.62% 6.52% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 6.77% 6.63% 6.54% 6.49% 6.47% 6.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.44% 6.41% 6.34% 6.27% 6.22% 6.20% 1100 6.37% 6.35% 6.27% 6.22% 6.17% 6.15% 1200 6.43% 6.41% 6.33% 6.27% 6.22% 6.20% 1300 6.48% 6.45% 6.37% 6.30% 6.24% 6.22% 1400 6.50% 6.47% 6.39% 6.32% 6.27% 6.24% 1500 6.49% 6.46% 6.37% 6.31% 6.25% 6.23% 1600 6.41% 6.38% 6.30% 6.24% 6.19% 6.17% 1715 6.43% 6.40% 6.32% 6.26% 6.20% 6.18% (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 6.46% 6.44% 6.36% 6.29% 6.24% 6.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4600/66.4700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com