Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Apr 5) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.08% 06.08% 06.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/22.50 58.50/60.50 92.50/94.50 125.50/127.50 1100 21.00/23.00 58.00/60.00 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1200 21.50/22.50 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1300 21.50/22.50 58.50/60.50 92.50/94.50 125.50/127.50 1400 21.00/22.50 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1500 21.00/23.00 59.00/61.00 94.00/96.00 127.00/129.00 1600 21.00/22.50 59.00/60.50 93.00/95.00 127.00/129.00 1715 21.50/23.00 59.00/61.00 93.50/95.50 127.00/129.00 (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 27.00/29.00 64.50/66.50 99.00/101.00 132.50/134.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/165.50 198.00/200.00 230.50/232.50 268.50/270.50 1100 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 231.50/233.50 269.00/271.00 1200 164.00/166.00 198.50/200.50 231.00/233.00 268.50/270.50 1300 163.00/165.00 197.50/199.50 229.50/231.50 267.00/269.00 1400 163.50/165.50 198.00/200.00 230.50/232.50 268.00/270.00 1500 165.00/167.00 199.50/201.50 231.50/233.50 269.50/271.50 1600 165.00/167.00 200.00/202.00 232.00/234.00 270.00/272.00 1715 165.00/167.00 200.00/202.00 232.50/234.50 270.00/272.00 (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 170.50/172.50 205.50/207.50 238.00/240.00 276.00/278.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 299.50/301.50 332.50/334.50 361.00/363.00 393.00/395.00 1100 300.00/302.00 333.00/335.00 361.50/363.50 393.50/395.50 1200 299.50/301.50 332.50/334.50 360.50/362.50 392.50/394.50 1300 298.00/300.00 331.00/333.00 359.00/361.00 391.00/393.00 1400 299.00/301.00 332.00/334.00 360.00/362.00 392.00/394.00 1500 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 362.00/364.00 394.50/396.50 1600 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 363.50/365.50 395.50/397.50 1715 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 363.00/365.00 395.50/397.50 (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 307.50/309.50 340.50/342.50 369.00/371.00 401.50/403.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.47% 6.40% 6.37% 6.36% 6.35% 1100 6.55% 6.45% 6.41% 6.37% 6.36% 6.37% 1200 6.59% 6.48% 6.41% 6.38% 6.36% 6.36% 1300 6.59% 6.46% 6.39% 6.35% 6.33% 6.32% 1400 6.55% 6.47% 6.41% 6.36% 6.34% 6.33% 1500 6.62% 6.53% 6.47% 6.42% 6.39% 6.37% 1600 6.57% 6.48% 6.43% 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 1715 6.64% 6.51% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.40% (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 6.82% 6.62% 6.52% 6.47% 6.45% 6.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.32% 6.25% 6.18% 6.13% 6.13% 1100 6.35% 6.31% 6.24% 6.17% 6.13% 6.12% 1200 6.35% 6.30% 6.23% 6.16% 6.11% 6.11% 1300 6.31% 6.27% 6.21% 6.14% 6.09% 6.09% 1400 6.33% 6.28% 6.22% 6.15% 6.10% 6.09% 1500 6.36% 6.32% 6.25% 6.18% 6.14% 6.13% 1600 6.37% 6.33% 6.27% 6.20% 6.16% 6.15% 1715 6.38% 6.34% 6.27% 6.20% 6.15% 6.15% (C1osing Apr 5) 1715 6.43% 6.40% 6.32% 6.26% 6.20% 6.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6550/66.6650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com