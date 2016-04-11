Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Apr 6) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 58.50/60.50 93.25/95.25 126.75/128.75 1100 20.50/22.00 58.00/60.00 93.00/95.00 126.50/128.50 1200 20.00/22.00 58.00/60.00 93.00/95.00 127.00/129.00 1300 20.50/22.00 58.00/60.00 92.50/94.50 125.50/127.50 1400 20.50/22.00 58.00/60.00 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1500 20.50/22.00 58.00/60.00 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1600 20.50/22.50 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 126.50/128.50 1715 20.50/22.00 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 21.50/23.00 59.00/61.00 93.50/95.50 127.00/129.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.75/166.75 199.50/201.50 232.50/234.50 270.50/272.50 1100 165.00/167.00 200.00/202.00 233.00/235.00 271.00/273.00 1200 165.00/167.00 200.00/202.00 232.50/234.50 270.50/272.50 1300 163.00/165.00 198.00/200.00 230.50/232.50 268.00/270.00 1400 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 231.50/233.50 269.00/271.00 1500 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 231.50/233.50 269.00/271.00 1600 164.50/166.50 199.00/201.00 231.50/233.50 269.00/271.00 1715 163.50/165.50 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 267.50/269.50 (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 165.00/167.00 200.00/202.00 232.50/234.50 270.00/272.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 302.00/304.00 335.00/337.00 363.50/365.50 396.00/398.00 1100 303.00/305.00 336.00/338.00 364.50/366.50 397.00/399.00 1200 302.00/304.00 335.00/337.00 363.50/365.50 396.00/398.00 1300 299.50/301.50 332.50/334.50 361.00/363.00 393.50/395.50 1400 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 362.00/364.00 394.50/396.50 1500 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 362.00/364.00 394.50/396.50 1600 300.00/302.00 332.50/334.50 360.50/362.50 393.00/395.00 1715 298.50/300.50 331.50/333.50 360.00/362.00 392.00/394.00 (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 363.00/365.00 395.50/397.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.70% 6.60% 6.52% 6.47% 6.44% 6.44% 1100 6.70% 6.57% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 6.46% 1200 6.67% 6.57% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 6.45% 1300 6.70% 6.55% 6.47% 6.41% 6.39% 6.39% 1400 6.69% 6.57% 6.49% 6.44% 6.42% 6.42% 1500 6.69% 6.56% 6.49% 6.44% 6.42% 6.41% 1600 6.75% 6.58% 6.50% 6.45% 6.42% 6.41% 1715 6.73% 6.59% 6.48% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 6.64% 6.51% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.39% 6.31% 6.24% 6.19% 6.19% 1100 6.45% 6.41% 6.34% 6.27% 6.22% 6.21% 1200 6.44% 6.39% 6.32% 6.25% 6.20% 6.19% 1300 6.38% 6.34% 6.27% 6.20% 6.16% 6.15% 1400 6.40% 6.36% 6.29% 6.22% 6.17% 6.16% 1500 6.39% 6.35% 6.28% 6.21% 6.17% 6.16% 1600 6.39% 6.34% 6.26% 6.19% 6.14% 6.13% 1715 6.36% 6.32% 6.25% 6.18% 6.14% 6.13% (C1osing Apr 6) 1715 6.38% 6.34% 6.27% 6.20% 6.15% 6.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4700/66.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com