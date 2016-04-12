Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Apr 7) 1000 05.00/07.50 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/21.00 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 124.50/126.50 1100 19.00/20.50 57.50/59.50 92.00/94.00 125.00/127.00 1200 19.50/21.00 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1300 19.75/21.25 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 126.50/128.50 1400 19.50/21.00 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1500 19.75/21.25 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 126.00/128.00 1600 20.00/22.00 59.00/61.00 93.50/95.50 127.00/129.00 1715 20.00/21.50 59.00/61.00 94.00/96.00 127.50/129.50 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 20.50/22.00 58.50/60.50 93.00/95.00 125.50/127.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.50/164.50 196.50/198.50 229.00/231.00 266.50/268.50 1100 162.50/164.50 197.00/199.00 229.50/231.50 267.00/269.00 1200 163.50/165.50 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 267.50/269.50 1300 164.00/166.00 199.00/201.00 230.50/232.50 268.00/270.00 1400 163.50/165.50 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 267.50/269.50 1500 163.50/165.50 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 267.50/269.50 1600 164.50/166.50 199.00/201.00 231.00/233.00 268.50/270.50 1715 165.00/167.00 199.50/201.50 232.00/234.00 269.50/271.50 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 163.50/165.50 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 267.50/269.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.50/299.50 330.00/332.00 358.50/360.50 390.50/392.50 1100 298.00/300.00 331.00/333.00 359.00/361.00 391.00/393.00 1200 298.50/300.50 331.00/333.00 359.00/361.00 391.00/393.00 1300 299.00/301.00 331.50/333.50 360.00/362.00 392.00/394.00 1400 298.50/300.50 331.00/333.00 359.00/361.00 391.00/393.00 1500 298.50/300.50 331.00/333.00 359.00/361.00 391.00/393.00 1600 299.50/301.50 332.50/334.50 361.00/363.00 393.00/395.00 1715 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 362.00/364.00 394.00/396.00 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 298.50/300.50 331.50/333.50 360.00/362.00 392.00/394.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.71% 6.58% 6.48% 6.43% 6.40% 6.39% 1100 6.73% 6.62% 6.51% 6.44% 6.41% 6.40% 1200 6.86% 6.71% 6.57% 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 1300 6.88% 6.70% 6.58% 6.50% 6.47% 6.44% 1400 6.86% 6.71% 6.57% 6.49% 6.45% 6.42% 1500 6.88% 6.71% 6.57% 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 1600 6.97% 6.75% 6.61% 6.53% 6.48% 6.45% 1715 6.95% 6.77% 6.64% 6.55% 6.50% 6.47% (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 6.73% 6.59% 6.48% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.33% 6.25% 6.19% 6.14% 6.13% 1100 6.39% 6.34% 6.27% 6.20% 6.14% 6.14% 1200 6.40% 6.35% 6.27% 6.20% 6.14% 6.14% 1300 6.41% 6.36% 6.28% 6.21% 6.16% 6.15% 1400 6.40% 6.35% 6.27% 6.20% 6.15% 6.14% 1500 6.40% 6.35% 6.27% 6.20% 6.14% 6.14% 1600 6.42% 6.37% 6.29% 6.23% 6.17% 6.17% 1715 6.45% 6.39% 6.31% 6.24% 6.19% 6.18% (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 6.36% 6.32% 6.25% 6.18% 6.14% 6.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4250/66.4350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com