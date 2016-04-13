Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/08.50 01.00/01.50 05.50/07.00 05.94% 05.49% 06.04% (Apr 11) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.75/14.75 52.75/54.75 87.50/89.50 121.00/123.00 1100 14.00/15.50 53.00/55.00 88.00/90.00 121.50/123.50 1200 14.00/15.00 53.00/55.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1300 13.50/15.00 52.50/54.50 87.50/89.50 121.00/123.00 1400 14.00/15.00 53.00/55.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1500 13.75/14.75 53.00/55.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1600 13.75/14.75 53.00/55.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 1715 13.75/14.75 53.00/55.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 20.00/21.50 59.00/61.00 94.00/96.00 127.50/129.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 193.75/195.75 226.50/228.50 264.25/266.25 1100 159.50/161.50 194.50/196.50 227.50/229.50 265.00/267.00 1200 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 227.50/229.50 265.00/267.00 1300 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 226.50/228.50 264.00/266.00 1400 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 227.50/229.50 265.00/267.00 1500 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 227.50/229.50 265.50/267.50 1600 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 1715 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 165.00/167.00 199.50/201.50 232.00/234.00 269.50/271.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 295.50/297.50 328.25/330.25 356.50/358.50 389.00/391.00 1100 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 358.00/360.00 390.00/392.00 1200 296.00/298.00 329.00/331.00 357.50/359.50 389.50/391.50 1300 295.00/297.00 328.00/330.00 356.50/358.50 388.50/390.50 1400 296.00/298.00 329.00/331.00 357.50/359.50 390.00/392.00 1500 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1600 297.50/299.50 330.50/332.50 359.00/361.00 391.50/393.50 1715 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 362.00/364.00 394.00/396.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.90% 6.70% 6.59% 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 1100 6.96% 6.74% 6.62% 6.55% 6.51% 6.50% 1200 6.94% 6.74% 6.64% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 1300 6.87% 6.69% 6.59% 6.53% 6.49% 6.48% 1400 6.95% 6.74% 6.64% 6.57% 6.53% 6.51% 1500 6.93% 6.74% 6.64% 6.57% 6.53% 6.51% 1600 6.93% 6.74% 6.64% 6.57% 6.53% 6.52% 1715 6.93% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 6.54% 6.52% (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 6.95% 6.77% 6.64% 6.55% 6.50% 6.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.38% 6.30% 6.22% 6.18% 6.19% 1100 6.47% 6.40% 6.33% 6.25% 6.20% 6.20% 1200 6.47% 6.40% 6.32% 6.24% 6.19% 6.20% 1300 6.45% 6.38% 6.30% 6.22% 6.18% 6.18% 1400 6.47% 6.40% 6.32% 6.24% 6.20% 6.21% 1500 6.48% 6.41% 6.33% 6.25% 6.21% 6.21% 1600 6.49% 6.43% 6.35% 6.27% 6.22% 6.23% 1715 6.50% 6.43% 6.35% 6.27% 6.22% 6.23% (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 6.45% 6.39% 6.31% 6.24% 6.19% 6.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4250/66.4350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com