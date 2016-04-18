Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/10.00 05.00/07.50 02.00/03.00 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Apr 12) 1000 06.50/08.50 01.00/01.50 05.50/07.00 05.94% 05.49% 06.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.00 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 119.50/121.50 1100 11.00/12.00 51.00/53.00 86.50/88.50 120.50/122.50 1200 11.00/12.00 51.00/53.00 86.50/88.50 121.00/123.00 1300 11.00/13.00 51.00/53.00 86.50/88.50 121.00/123.00 1400 11.00/13.00 51.25/53.25 87.25/89.25 122.00/124.00 1500 11.25/12.25 51.50/53.50 87.25/89.25 121.50/123.50 1600 11.75/12.50 52.00/53.00 88.75/90.25 123.50/125.50 1715 11.50/13.50 52.00/54.00 88.50/90.50 123.50/125.50 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 13.75/14.75 53.00/55.00 88.00/90.00 122.00/124.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 192.50/194.50 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50 1100 159.00/161.00 194.50/196.50 227.50/229.50 265.50/267.50 1200 160.00/162.00 195.50/197.50 228.50/230.50 267.00/269.00 1300 160.00/162.00 195.50/197.50 229.00/231.00 267.50/269.50 1400 161.50/163.50 197.50/199.50 231.00/233.00 269.50/271.50 1500 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 230.00/232.00 268.50/270.50 1600 162.50/164.50 198.50/200.50 232.00/234.00 270.50/272.50 1715 162.50/164.50 198.50/200.50 232.00/234.00 270.50/272.50 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 160.00/162.00 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 295.00/297.00 328.00/330.00 356.50/358.50 389.00/391.00 1100 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 1200 298.50/300.50 332.00/334.00 361.00/363.00 393.50/395.50 1300 299.00/301.00 332.50/334.50 361.00/363.00 393.50/395.50 1400 301.00/303.00 334.50/336.50 363.50/365.50 396.00/398.00 1500 300.00/302.00 333.50/335.50 362.50/364.50 395.00/397.00 1600 302.00/304.00 335.50/337.50 364.50/366.50 397.00/399.00 1715 302.00/304.00 335.50/337.50 364.50/366.50 397.00/399.00 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.92% 6.74% 6.64% 6.57% 6.53% 6.52% 1100 6.98% 6.82% 6.70% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 1200 6.97% 6.81% 6.72% 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 1300 7.00% 6.81% 6.71% 6.65% 6.62% 6.61% 1400 7.03% 6.86% 6.77% 6.71% 6.69% 6.67% 1500 7.03% 6.86% 6.74% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 1600 7.05% 6.93% 6.84% 6.75% 6.71% 6.69% 1715 7.13% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 6.71% 6.69% (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 6.93% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 6.54% 6.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.43% 6.35% 6.27% 6.23% 6.24% 1100 6.55% 6.48% 6.39% 6.31% 6.26% 6.27% 1200 6.58% 6.51% 6.42% 6.35% 6.30% 6.30% 1300 6.58% 6.51% 6.42% 6.34% 6.29% 6.30% 1400 6.64% 6.55% 6.46% 6.38% 6.33% 6.33% 1500 6.60% 6.53% 6.44% 6.36% 6.31% 6.31% 1600 6.65% 6.56% 6.47% 6.39% 6.34% 6.34% 1715 6.65% 6.57% 6.47% 6.39% 6.34% 6.34% (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 6.50% 6.43% 6.35% 6.27% 6.22% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6400/66.6500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com