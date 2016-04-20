Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (Apr 13) 1000 07.00/10.00 05.00/07.50 02.00/03.00 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/11.25 50.75/51.75 87.00/89.00 122.00/124.00 1100 10.00/11.00 50.50/52.50 86.50/88.50 121.50/123.50 1200 10.00/11.00 50.50/52.50 86.00/88.00 120.50/122.50 1300 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 86.00/88.00 120.50/122.50 1400 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 86.00/88.00 120.50/122.50 1500 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 85.50/87.50 120.00/122.00 1600 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 85.50/87.50 120.00/122.00 1715 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 85.50/87.50 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 11.50/13.50 52.00/54.00 88.50/90.50 123.50/125.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.50/232.50 269.00/271.00 1100 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 230.00/232.00 268.50/270.50 1200 159.00/161.00 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 266.50/268.50 1300 159.00/161.00 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 1400 159.00/161.00 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 1500 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 227.00/229.00 265.00/267.00 1600 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 227.00/229.00 265.00/267.00 1715 158.50/160.50 194.00/196.00 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 162.50/164.50 198.50/200.50 232.00/234.00 270.50/272.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 300.50/302.50 334.00/336.00 363.00/365.00 395.50/397.50 1100 300.00/302.00 333.50/335.50 362.50/364.50 395.00/397.00 1200 298.00/300.00 331.50/333.50 360.50/362.50 393.00/395.00 1300 297.50/299.50 331.00/333.00 360.00/362.00 392.50/394.50 1400 297.50/299.50 331.00/333.00 360.00/362.00 392.50/394.50 1500 296.50/298.50 330.00/332.00 359.00/361.00 391.50/393.50 1600 296.50/298.50 330.00/332.00 359.00/361.00 391.50/393.50 1715 296.00/298.00 329.50/331.50 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 302.00/304.00 335.50/337.50 364.50/366.50 397.00/399.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.04% 6.91% 6.82% 6.74% 6.70% 6.68% 1100 7.06% 6.88% 6.79% 6.71% 6.68% 6.66% 1200 7.06% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 1300 7.00% 6.85% 6.74% 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 1400 7.00% 6.85% 6.75% 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 1500 7.00% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 1600 7.00% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 1715 7.01% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 6.61% 6.57% (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 7.13% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 6.71% 6.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.56% 6.46% 6.39% 6.33% 6.33% 1100 6.63% 6.54% 6.45% 6.37% 6.32% 6.32% 1200 6.57% 6.50% 6.41% 6.34% 6.29% 6.29% 1300 6.57% 6.49% 6.40% 6.34% 6.29% 6.29% 1400 6.57% 6.49% 6.40% 6.34% 6.29% 6.29% 1500 6.55% 6.47% 6.39% 6.32% 6.27% 6.28% 1600 6.55% 6.47% 6.39% 6.32% 6.27% 6.28% 1715 6.54% 6.46% 6.38% 6.31% 6.26% 6.27% (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 6.65% 6.57% 6.47% 6.39% 6.34% 6.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5500/66.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com