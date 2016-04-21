Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.06% 06.06% 06.06% (Apr 18) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 49.00/51.00 85.00/87.00 119.50/121.50 1100 08.50/10.00 49.00/51.00 85.25/87.25 120.00/122.00 1200 08.50/10.00 49.50/51.50 85.50/87.50 120.00/122.00 1300 08.50/10.00 49.50/51.50 85.50/87.50 120.00/122.00 1400 08.50/10.00 49.50/51.50 85.00/87.00 119.50/121.50 1500 08.75/10.25 49.50/51.50 85.00/87.00 119.00/121.00 1600 08.75/10.25 49.75/51.75 85.50/87.50 119.50/121.50 1715 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 86.50/88.50 121.00/123.00 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 85.50/87.50 120.00/122.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 226.00/228.00 264.00/266.00 1100 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 227.00/229.00 265.00/267.00 1200 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 1300 158.50/160.50 193.50/195.50 226.00/228.00 263.50/265.50 1400 158.00/160.00 193.00/195.00 225.00/227.00 263.00/265.00 1500 157.50/159.50 192.50/194.50 224.50/226.50 262.00/264.00 1600 158.00/160.00 193.00/195.00 225.50/227.50 263.00/265.00 1715 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 226.50/228.50 264.00/266.00 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 158.50/160.50 194.00/196.00 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 295.50/297.50 329.00/331.00 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1100 296.00/298.00 329.00/331.00 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1200 295.50/297.50 329.00/331.00 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1300 294.50/296.50 327.50/329.50 356.50/358.50 389.00/391.00 1400 293.50/295.50 326.50/328.50 355.00/357.00 387.00/389.00 1500 293.00/295.00 326.00/328.00 354.50/356.50 386.50/388.50 1600 294.00/296.00 327.00/329.00 355.50/357.50 387.50/389.50 1715 295.00/297.00 328.00/330.00 357.00/359.00 389.00/391.00 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 296.00/298.00 329.50/331.50 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.08% 6.90% 6.79% 6.71% 6.66% 6.62% 1100 7.07% 6.91% 6.81% 6.72% 6.69% 6.65% 1200 7.14% 6.94% 6.82% 6.74% 6.68% 6.64% 1300 7.14% 6.95% 6.82% 6.73% 6.67% 6.62% 1400 7.15% 6.92% 6.80% 6.71% 6.66% 6.60% 1500 7.16% 6.92% 6.78% 6.69% 6.64% 6.59% 1600 7.19% 6.96% 6.80% 6.71% 6.65% 6.61% 1715 7.28% 7.04% 6.88% 6.76% 6.69% 6.64% (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 7.01% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 6.61% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.51% 6.42% 6.35% 6.30% 6.32% 1100 6.61% 6.51% 6.42% 6.35% 6.30% 6.31% 1200 6.60% 6.51% 6.42% 6.35% 6.30% 6.31% 1300 6.58% 6.49% 6.39% 6.33% 6.28% 6.29% 1400 6.57% 6.47% 6.38% 6.31% 6.25% 6.27% 1500 6.54% 6.46% 6.37% 6.30% 6.25% 6.26% 1600 6.57% 6.48% 6.39% 6.31% 6.26% 6.27% 1715 6.59% 6.50% 6.41% 6.34% 6.28% 6.29% (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 6.54% 6.46% 6.38% 6.31% 6.26% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.2200/66.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com