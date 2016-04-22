Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% (Apr 20) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.06% 06.06% 06.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/06.50 46.00/48.00 82.50/84.50 116.50/118.50 1100 05.25/06.00 47.75/49.25 84.50/86.00 119.50/121.50 1200 05.00/06.00 47.00/48.00 83.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1300 04.75/06.75 47.00/49.00 83.50/85.50 118.50/120.50 1400 05.00/06.00 47.25/49.25 84.50/86.50 120.00/122.00 1500 05.00/06.00 47.50/49.50 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1600 05.00/06.00 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 121.50/123.50 1715 05.00/06.00 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 86.50/88.50 121.00/123.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.00/158.00 191.00/193.00 223.50/225.50 261.50/263.50 1100 158.50/160.50 194.00/196.00 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 1200 157.00/159.00 193.00/195.00 225.00/227.00 263.00/265.00 1300 157.50/159.50 193.00/195.00 225.50/227.50 263.00/265.00 1400 159.00/161.00 194.50/196.50 227.00/229.00 264.50/266.50 1500 159.50/161.50 195.50/197.50 228.00/230.00 265.50/267.50 1600 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 230.00/232.00 268.00/270.00 1715 161.50/163.50 198.00/200.00 231.00/233.00 269.00/271.00 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 226.50/228.50 264.00/266.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 292.50/294.50 325.50/327.50 354.50/356.50 386.50/388.50 1100 296.00/298.00 330.00/332.00 358.00/360.00 390.00/392.00 1200 294.00/296.00 327.00/329.00 356.00/358.00 388.00/390.00 1300 294.00/296.00 327.00/329.00 356.00/358.00 388.00/390.00 1400 295.50/297.50 328.50/330.50 357.50/359.50 390.00/392.00 1500 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 1600 299.50/301.50 332.50/334.50 361.50/363.50 394.00/396.00 1715 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 362.50/364.50 395.00/397.00 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 295.00/297.00 328.00/330.00 357.00/359.00 389.00/391.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 6.98% 6.83% 6.76% 6.70% 6.65% 1100 7.43% 7.13% 7.00% 6.88% 6.80% 6.74% 1200 7.27% 6.98% 6.90% 6.81% 6.77% 6.70% 1300 7.37% 7.08% 6.95% 6.84% 6.78% 6.72% 1400 7.39% 7.15% 7.03% 6.91% 6.83% 6.76% 1500 7.42% 7.19% 7.05% 6.92% 6.85% 6.78% 1600 7.42% 7.23% 7.11% 6.99% 6.91% 6.84% 1715 7.41% 7.22% 7.13% 7.00% 6.93% 6.86% (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 7.28% 7.04% 6.88% 6.76% 6.69% 6.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.50% 6.41% 6.34% 6.28% 6.30% 1100 6.68% 6.58% 6.50% 6.40% 6.34% 6.35% 1200 6.64% 6.53% 6.44% 6.36% 6.31% 6.32% 1300 6.66% 6.54% 6.45% 6.37% 6.32% 6.33% 1400 6.69% 6.57% 6.48% 6.40% 6.34% 6.36% 1500 6.71% 6.59% 6.49% 6.41% 6.35% 6.36% 1600 6.77% 6.65% 6.55% 6.46% 6.40% 6.41% 1715 6.79% 6.67% 6.56% 6.47% 6.41% 6.42% (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 6.59% 6.50% 6.41% 6.34% 6.28% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3900/66.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com