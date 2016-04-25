Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Apr 21) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 46.00/48.00 84.00/86.00 120.00/122.00 1100 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 83.00/85.00 119.00/121.00 1200 03.50/04.50 46.00/48.00 84.00/86.00 120.00/122.00 1300 03.25/04.75 45.75/47.75 84.00/86.00 120.00/122.00 1400 03.50/05.50 46.50/48.50 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1500 03.00/04.50 45.50/47.50 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 1600 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 83.50/85.50 119.00/121.00 1715 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 83.50/85.50 119.00/121.00 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 05.00/06.00 47.50/49.50 85.50/87.50 122.00/124.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 227.50/229.50 265.50/267.50 1100 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 227.50/229.50 265.50/267.50 1200 159.00/161.00 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 266.00/268.00 1300 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 227.50/229.50 265.00/267.00 1400 160.00/162.00 195.75/197.75 228.25/230.25 266.00/268.00 1500 158.00/160.00 193.50/195.50 226.00/228.00 263.50/265.50 1600 157.50/159.50 193.00/195.00 225.50/227.50 263.00/265.00 1715 157.50/159.50 192.50/194.50 224.50/226.50 262.00/264.00 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 161.50/163.50 198.00/200.00 231.00/233.00 269.00/271.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 1100 296.50/298.50 329.50/331.50 358.50/360.50 391.00/393.00 1200 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 359.00/361.00 391.50/393.50 1300 296.00/298.00 329.00/331.00 358.00/360.00 390.00/392.00 1400 297.00/299.00 330.00/332.00 358.75/360.75 391.00/393.00 1500 294.00/296.00 327.00/329.00 356.00/358.00 388.00/390.00 1600 293.50/295.50 326.50/328.50 355.50/357.50 387.50/389.50 1715 292.50/294.50 325.00/327.00 353.50/355.50 385.50/387.50 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 362.50/364.50 395.00/397.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.37% 7.19% 7.07% 6.91% 6.84% 6.78% 1100 7.29% 7.10% 7.01% 6.91% 6.84% 6.78% 1200 7.37% 7.19% 7.07% 6.93% 6.86% 6.80% 1300 7.32% 7.18% 7.07% 6.91% 6.83% 6.78% 1400 7.46% 7.27% 7.10% 6.97% 6.88% 6.80% 1500 7.28% 7.14% 7.04% 6.89% 6.81% 6.74% 1600 7.28% 7.14% 7.01% 6.86% 6.78% 6.72% 1715 7.29% 7.15% 7.02% 6.87% 6.78% 6.70% (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 7.41% 7.22% 7.13% 7.00% 6.93% 6.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.71% 6.59% 6.49% 6.41% 6.35% 6.36% 1100 6.71% 6.59% 6.49% 6.41% 6.35% 6.37% 1200 6.73% 6.61% 6.50% 6.42% 6.36% 6.38% 1300 6.69% 6.58% 6.47% 6.39% 6.33% 6.35% 1400 6.72% 6.60% 6.50% 6.41% 6.35% 6.37% 1500 6.66% 6.54% 6.44% 6.36% 6.30% 6.33% 1600 6.64% 6.52% 6.42% 6.35% 6.29% 6.31% 1715 6.63% 6.51% 6.40% 6.32% 6.27% 6.29% (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 6.79% 6.67% 6.56% 6.47% 6.41% 6.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4850/66.4950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com