Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (Apr 22) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 43.00/45.00 81.00/83.00 116.50/118.50 1100 02.00/03.00 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 1200 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 81.00/83.00 116.00/118.00 1300 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 80.50/82.50 115.50/117.50 1400 02.25/03.25 43.50/44.50 80.50/81.50 115.50/117.50 1500 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 80.50/82.50 115.50/117.50 1600 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 80.50/82.50 115.50/117.50 1715 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 80.50/82.50 115.50/117.50 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 03.50/04.50 45.50/47.50 83.50/85.50 119.00/121.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 190.00/192.00 222.00/224.00 259.50/261.50 1100 153.50/155.50 188.00/190.00 220.00/222.00 257.50/259.50 1200 154.50/156.50 189.50/191.50 221.50/223.50 259.00/261.00 1300 153.50/155.50 188.50/190.50 220.50/222.50 257.50/259.50 1400 153.00/155.00 188.00/190.00 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 1500 154.00/156.00 188.50/190.50 220.75/222.75 258.00/260.00 1600 153.50/155.50 188.50/190.50 220.50/222.50 257.50/259.50 1715 154.00/156.00 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 258.00/260.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 157.50/159.50 192.50/194.50 224.50/226.50 262.00/264.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.00/292.00 322.50/324.50 351.00/353.00 383.00/385.00 1100 288.50/290.50 321.00/323.00 349.50/351.50 381.50/383.50 1200 290.00/292.00 322.50/324.50 351.00/353.00 383.00/385.00 1300 288.00/290.00 320.50/322.50 349.00/351.00 381.00/383.00 1400 287.00/289.00 320.00/322.00 348.00/350.00 380.00/382.00 1500 288.50/290.50 321.00/323.00 349.00/351.00 381.00/383.00 1600 288.00/290.00 320.50/322.50 349.00/351.00 380.50/382.50 1715 288.50/290.50 321.00/323.00 349.00/351.00 381.00/383.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 292.50/294.50 325.00/327.00 353.50/355.50 385.50/387.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.08% 7.02% 6.92% 6.76% 6.71% 6.64% 1100 7.08% 6.94% 6.86% 6.72% 6.64% 6.58% 1200 7.16% 7.02% 6.89% 6.76% 6.69% 6.62% 1300 7.16% 6.98% 6.86% 6.71% 6.65% 6.59% 1400 7.08% 6.93% 6.86% 6.69% 6.63% 6.57% 1500 7.16% 6.98% 6.86% 6.74% 6.65% 6.60% 1600 7.16% 6.98% 6.86% 6.72% 6.66% 6.59% 1715 7.17% 6.99% 6.87% 6.75% 6.68% 6.61% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 7.29% 7.15% 7.02% 6.87% 6.78% 6.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.58% 6.46% 6.36% 6.28% 6.23% 6.26% 1100 6.52% 6.43% 6.33% 6.25% 6.20% 6.23% 1200 6.56% 6.46% 6.36% 6.28% 6.23% 6.25% 1300 6.52% 6.41% 6.31% 6.24% 6.19% 6.22% 1400 6.51% 6.39% 6.30% 6.22% 6.17% 6.20% 1500 6.53% 6.42% 6.33% 6.24% 6.19% 6.22% 1600 6.53% 6.42% 6.32% 6.24% 6.19% 6.22% 1715 6.54% 6.43% 6.33% 6.25% 6.20% 6.23% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 6.63% 6.51% 6.40% 6.32% 6.27% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6100/66.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com