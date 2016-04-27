Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Apr 25) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.75/01.75 42.00/44.00 79.00/81.00 114.00/116.00 1100 00.50/01.50 41.50/43.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1200 00.50/01.50 41.75/43.75 78.50/80.50 113.25/115.25 1300 00.75/01.75 42.00/44.00 78.75/80.75 113.50/115.50 1400 00.75/01.75 42.00/44.00 79.00/81.00 114.00/116.00 1500 00.75/01.75 42.00/44.00 79.00/81.00 114.00/116.00 1600 00.75/01.75 42.00/44.00 79.50/81.50 114.50/116.50 1715 00.75/01.75 42.00/44.00 79.50/81.50 114.50/116.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 80.50/82.50 115.50/117.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 152.00/154.00 186.50/188.50 218.00/220.00 255.00/257.00 1100 151.50/153.50 186.50/188.50 218.00/220.00 254.50/256.50 1200 151.50/153.50 186.50/188.50 218.00/220.00 255.00/257.00 1300 151.50/153.50 186.50/188.50 218.00/220.00 254.50/256.50 1400 152.00/154.00 187.00/189.00 218.50/220.50 255.00/257.00 1500 152.50/154.50 187.50/189.50 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 1600 153.00/155.00 188.00/190.00 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 1715 153.00/155.00 188.00/190.00 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 154.00/156.00 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 258.00/260.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.50/287.50 318.00/320.00 346.50/348.50 378.00/380.00 1100 285.00/287.00 317.50/319.50 345.50/347.50 377.00/379.00 1200 285.50/287.50 318.00/320.00 346.00/348.00 377.50/379.50 1300 285.00/287.00 317.50/319.50 345.50/347.50 377.00/379.00 1400 285.50/287.50 318.00/320.00 346.00/348.00 377.50/379.50 1500 286.50/288.50 319.00/321.00 347.50/349.50 379.00/381.00 1600 287.50/289.50 320.00/322.00 348.50/350.50 380.00/382.00 1715 287.50/289.50 320.00/322.00 348.00/350.00 379.50/381.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 288.50/290.50 321.00/323.00 349.00/351.00 381.00/383.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 6.94% 6.83% 6.69% 6.61% 6.54% 1100 7.04% 6.90% 6.81% 6.68% 6.62% 6.54% 1200 7.09% 6.91% 6.80% 6.68% 6.62% 6.55% 1300 7.14% 6.94% 6.82% 6.69% 6.63% 6.56% 1400 7.15% 6.97% 6.86% 6.72% 6.65% 6.58% 1500 7.15% 6.98% 6.86% 6.75% 6.68% 6.60% 1600 7.15% 7.02% 6.89% 6.77% 6.69% 6.63% 1715 7.15% 7.02% 6.89% 6.77% 6.69% 6.63% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 7.17% 6.99% 6.87% 6.75% 6.68% 6.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.48% 6.37% 6.27% 6.20% 6.15% 6.19% 1100 6.47% 6.36% 6.27% 6.19% 6.14% 6.17% 1200 6.49% 6.38% 6.28% 6.20% 6.15% 6.19% 1300 6.48% 6.37% 6.28% 6.20% 6.15% 6.19% 1400 6.50% 6.39% 6.30% 6.22% 6.16% 6.20% 1500 6.53% 6.42% 6.32% 6.25% 6.19% 6.23% 1600 6.56% 6.44% 6.34% 6.27% 6.21% 6.24% 1715 6.56% 6.44% 6.34% 6.26% 6.20% 6.23% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 6.54% 6.43% 6.33% 6.25% 6.20% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5200/66.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com