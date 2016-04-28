Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (Apr 26) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 40.50/42.50 77.00/79.00 112.00/114.00 150.00/152.00 1100 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 110.50/112.50 148.00/150.00 1200 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 111.00/113.00 148.50/150.50 1300 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 111.00/113.00 148.50/150.50 1400 40.00/42.00 77.00/79.00 111.50/113.50 149.00/151.00 1500 40.00/42.00 77.00/79.00 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 1600 40.00/42.00 77.00/79.00 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 1715 40.00/42.00 77.00/79.00 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 42.00/44.00 79.50/81.50 114.50/116.50 153.00/155.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.50/186.50 216.00/218.00 252.50/254.50 282.50/284.50 1100 182.50/184.50 214.00/216.00 250.50/252.50 280.50/282.50 1200 183.00/185.00 214.50/216.50 251.00/253.00 281.00/283.00 1300 183.00/185.00 215.00/217.00 251.50/253.50 281.50/283.50 1400 183.50/185.50 215.50/217.50 252.00/254.00 282.50/284.50 1500 184.50/186.50 216.50/218.50 253.00/255.00 283.50/285.50 1600 184.50/186.50 216.50/218.50 253.00/255.00 283.50/285.50 1715 184.00/186.00 216.00/218.00 252.50/254.50 283.00/285.00 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 188.00/190.00 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 287.50/289.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 314.50/316.50 342.50/344.50 374.00/376.00 408.00/410.00 1100 312.50/314.50 340.50/342.50 371.50/373.50 406.00/408.00 1200 313.00/315.00 341.00/343.00 372.50/374.50 406.50/408.50 1300 314.00/316.00 342.00/344.00 373.50/375.50 408.00/410.00 1400 314.50/316.50 342.50/344.50 374.00/376.00 408.50/410.50 1500 315.50/317.50 343.50/345.50 375.00/377.00 409.00/411.00 1600 316.00/318.00 344.00/346.00 375.50/377.50 409.50/411.50 1715 315.00/317.00 343.00/345.00 374.50/376.50 409.00/411.00 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 320.00/322.00 348.00/350.00 379.50/381.50 00.75/01.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 6.90% 6.81% 6.68% 6.60% 6.54% 1100 7.03% 6.86% 6.72% 6.59% 6.54% 6.48% 1200 7.03% 6.86% 6.75% 6.62% 6.56% 6.50% 1300 7.03% 6.86% 6.75% 6.62% 6.56% 6.51% 1400 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.65% 6.58% 6.54% 1500 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.67% 6.62% 6.57% 1600 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.67% 6.62% 6.56% 1715 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.67% 6.60% 6.55% (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 7.15% 7.02% 6.89% 6.77% 6.69% 6.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.46% 6.34% 6.24% 6.17% 6.12% 6.16% 1100 6.42% 6.31% 6.21% 6.14% 6.08% 6.14% 1200 6.43% 6.32% 6.22% 6.15% 6.10% 6.14% 1300 6.44% 6.33% 6.24% 6.17% 6.12% 6.17% 1400 6.46% 6.36% 6.26% 6.19% 6.13% 6.18% 1500 6.49% 6.38% 6.28% 6.21% 6.15% 6.19% 1600 6.49% 6.38% 6.29% 6.21% 6.16% 6.20% 1715 6.48% 6.37% 6.27% 6.20% 6.14% 6.19% (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 6.56% 6.44% 6.34% 6.26% 6.20% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4400/66.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com