Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Apr 27) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/38.00 73.00/75.00 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1100 36.50/37.50 72.50/74.50 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1200 36.00/38.00 73.00/75.00 108.00/110.00 146.00/148.00 1300 36.00/38.00 73.00/75.00 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1400 35.50/37.50 72.25/74.25 107.00/109.00 145.50/147.50 1500 36.00/38.00 72.75/74.75 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1600 36.00/38.00 72.75/74.75 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 1715 36.00/38.00 72.75/74.75 107.50/109.50 145.50/147.50 (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 40.00/42.00 77.00/79.00 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.00/182.00 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 279.50/281.50 1100 180.50/182.50 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 280.00/282.00 1200 181.00/183.00 213.00/215.00 250.00/252.00 280.50/282.50 1300 180.50/182.50 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 280.00/282.00 1400 180.50/182.50 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 280.00/282.00 1500 180.50/182.50 212.50/214.50 249.00/251.00 279.00/281.00 1600 180.50/182.50 212.50/214.50 249.00/251.00 279.00/281.00 1715 180.00/182.00 212.00/214.00 248.50/250.50 278.50/280.50 (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 184.00/186.00 216.00/218.00 252.50/254.50 283.00/285.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 311.50/313.50 339.50/341.50 371.00/373.00 405.00/407.00 1100 312.00/314.00 340.00/342.00 371.50/373.50 406.00/408.00 1200 312.50/314.50 340.50/342.50 372.00/374.00 406.50/408.50 1300 312.00/314.00 340.00/342.00 371.50/373.50 406.00/408.00 1400 312.00/314.00 340.00/342.00 371.50/373.50 406.00/408.00 1500 311.00/313.00 339.00/341.00 370.50/372.50 405.00/407.00 1600 311.00/313.00 339.00/341.00 370.50/372.50 405.00/407.00 1715 310.50/312.50 338.50/340.50 370.00/372.00 404.50/406.50 (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 315.00/317.00 343.00/345.00 374.50/376.50 409.00/411.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.99% 6.86% 6.75% 6.65% 6.58% 6.53% 1100 6.99% 6.83% 6.76% 6.65% 6.60% 6.54% 1200 7.00% 6.87% 6.79% 6.67% 6.62% 6.56% 1300 7.00% 6.86% 6.76% 6.65% 6.60% 6.54% 1400 6.90% 6.80% 6.73% 6.65% 6.60% 6.54% 1500 6.99% 6.84% 6.75% 6.65% 6.60% 6.54% 1600 6.99% 6.84% 6.75% 6.64% 6.59% 6.53% 1715 6.98% 6.84% 6.75% 6.64% 6.57% 6.52% (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.67% 6.60% 6.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 6.35% 6.26% 6.19% 6.14% 6.17% 1100 6.48% 6.37% 6.27% 6.20% 6.15% 6.19% 1200 6.50% 6.38% 6.28% 6.21% 6.16% 6.20% 1300 6.48% 6.37% 6.27% 6.20% 6.15% 6.19% 1400 6.48% 6.36% 6.27% 6.20% 6.15% 6.18% 1500 6.47% 6.34% 6.25% 6.18% 6.13% 6.17% 1600 6.46% 6.34% 6.24% 6.18% 6.13% 6.17% 1715 6.45% 6.32% 6.23% 6.16% 6.12% 6.16% (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 6.48% 6.37% 6.27% 6.20% 6.14% 6.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5175/66.5275 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com