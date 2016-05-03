Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Apr 29) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.00 70.00/72.00 104.50/106.50 142.50/144.50 1100 33.50/35.00 70.00/72.00 104.50/106.50 142.50/144.50 1200 33.00/35.00 69.50/71.50 104.00/106.00 142.00/144.00 1300 33.00/35.00 69.50/71.50 104.00/106.00 142.00/144.00 1400 33.50/35.00 70.00/72.00 104.50/106.50 142.50/144.50 1500 33.50/35.00 70.00/72.00 104.50/106.50 142.50/144.50 1600 33.50/35.00 70.50/72.50 105.00/107.00 143.00/145.00 1715 33.50/35.00 70.50/72.50 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 35.00/36.50 71.50/73.50 106.00/108.00 144.00/146.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 177.00/179.00 208.50/210.50 244.50/246.50 274.50/276.50 1100 177.25/179.20 209.00/211.00 245.50/247.50 275.50/277.50 1200 176.75/178.75 208.50/210.50 245.00/247.00 275.00/277.00 1300 177.00/179.00 208.50/210.50 245.00/247.00 275.00/277.00 1400 177.25/179.25 209.00/211.00 245.00/247.00 275.00/277.00 1500 177.25/179.25 209.00/211.00 245.50/247.50 276.00/278.00 1600 178.00/180.00 210.00/212.00 246.50/248.50 277.00/279.00 1715 178.50/180.50 210.50/212.50 247.50/249.50 278.00/280.00 (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 179.00/181.00 210.50/212.50 247.00/249.00 277.00/279.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.50/308.50 334.50/336.50 366.00/368.00 400.50/402.50 1100 307.50/309.50 335.50/337.50 367.00/369.00 401.50/403.50 1200 307.00/309.00 335.00/337.00 366.50/368.50 401.00/403.00 1300 307.00/309.00 335.00/337.00 366.50/368.50 401.00/403.00 1400 307.00/309.00 335.00/337.00 366.50/368.50 401.00/403.00 1500 308.00/310.00 336.00/338.00 367.50/369.50 402.00/404.00 1600 309.00/311.00 337.00/339.00 368.75/370.75 403.50/405.50 1715 310.00/312.00 338.00/340.00 369.75/371.75 404.50/406.50 (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 309.00/311.00 337.00/339.00 368.50/370.50 403.00/405.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.83% 6.72% 6.62% 6.56% 6.49% 1100 6.93% 6.83% 6.72% 6.62% 6.57% 6.51% 1200 6.88% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.55% 6.49% 1300 6.88% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.56% 6.49% 1400 6.93% 6.83% 6.72% 6.62% 6.57% 6.51% 1500 6.93% 6.82% 6.72% 6.62% 6.57% 6.51% 1600 6.95% 6.87% 6.75% 6.64% 6.60% 6.54% 1715 6.94% 6.87% 6.77% 6.66% 6.61% 6.55% (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 7.00% 6.85% 6.74% 6.64% 6.60% 6.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.30% 6.21% 6.14% 6.11% 6.14% 1100 6.43% 6.32% 6.22% 6.16% 6.12% 6.15% 1200 6.42% 6.31% 6.21% 6.15% 6.11% 6.15% 1300 6.42% 6.31% 6.21% 6.15% 6.11% 6.15% 1400 6.42% 6.31% 6.21% 6.15% 6.11% 6.15% 1500 6.43% 6.33% 6.23% 6.16% 6.13% 6.16% 1600 6.46% 6.35% 6.25% 6.19% 6.15% 6.18% 1715 6.48% 6.37% 6.26% 6.20% 6.16% 6.19% (C1osing Apr 29) 1715 6.45% 6.33% 6.24% 6.17% 6.13% 6.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4400/66.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com