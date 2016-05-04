Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (May 2) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.75/33.75 70.00/71.00 105.25/106.25 144.25/145.25 1100 32.50/34.50 69.50/71.50 105.00/107.00 143.50/145.50 1200 33.00/34.00 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 144.00/146.00 1300 33.00/34.00 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 144.00/146.00 1400 32.50/34.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 144.00/146.00 1500 32.50/34.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 144.00/146.00 1600 32.50/34.50 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 144.00/146.00 1715 33.00/34.00 70.25/71.75 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 (C1osing May 2) 1715 33.50/35.00 70.50/72.50 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.75/180.75 211.25/213.25 248.50/250.50 279.00/281.00 1100 179.00/181.00 211.50/213.50 249.00/251.00 279.50/281.50 1200 179.50/181.50 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 280.00/282.00 1300 179.50/181.50 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 280.00/282.00 1400 179.50/181.50 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 280.00/282.00 1500 179.50/181.50 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 280.00/282.00 1600 179.50/181.50 212.00/214.00 249.00/251.00 280.00/282.00 1715 180.00/182.00 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 280.50/282.50 (C1osing May 2) 1715 178.50/180.50 210.50/212.50 247.50/249.50 278.00/280.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 311.25/313.25 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 406.50/408.50 1100 312.00/314.00 340.50/342.50 372.50/374.50 407.50/409.50 1200 312.50/314.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 408.00/410.00 1300 312.50/314.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 408.00/410.00 1400 312.50/314.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 408.00/410.00 1500 312.50/314.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 408.00/410.00 1600 312.50/314.50 341.00/343.00 373.00/375.00 408.00/410.00 1715 313.00/315.00 341.50/343.50 373.50/375.50 408.50/410.50 (C1osing May 2) 1715 310.00/312.00 338.00/340.00 369.75/371.75 404.50/406.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.00% 6.91% 6.82% 6.73% 6.67% 6.61% 1100 7.03% 6.91% 6.83% 6.73% 6.68% 6.62% 1200 7.06% 6.96% 6.84% 6.76% 6.71% 6.64% 1300 7.06% 6.96% 6.84% 6.76% 6.71% 6.64% 1400 7.05% 6.95% 6.83% 6.75% 6.70% 6.63% 1500 7.05% 6.95% 6.83% 6.75% 6.70% 6.63% 1600 7.04% 6.94% 6.83% 6.74% 6.69% 6.63% 1715 7.04% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 6.71% 6.64% (C1osing May 2) 1715 6.94% 6.87% 6.77% 6.66% 6.61% 6.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.42% 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.25% 1100 6.56% 6.44% 6.34% 6.27% 6.24% 6.26% 1200 6.57% 6.46% 6.36% 6.29% 6.26% 6.28% 1300 6.57% 6.45% 6.36% 6.29% 6.25% 6.28% 1400 6.56% 6.45% 6.35% 6.28% 6.25% 6.27% 1500 6.56% 6.45% 6.35% 6.28% 6.25% 6.27% 1600 6.55% 6.44% 6.34% 6.27% 6.24% 6.26% 1715 6.57% 6.45% 6.35% 6.28% 6.25% 6.27% (C1osing May 2) 1715 6.48% 6.37% 6.26% 6.20% 6.16% 6.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4150/66.4250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com