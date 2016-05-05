Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (May 3) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/32.50 68.00/70.00 103.00/105.00 141.50/143.50 1100 31.00/33.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 141.50/143.50 1200 31.00/32.00 68.00/70.00 103.50/105.50 142.50/144.50 1300 30.50/32.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 142.00/144.00 1400 30.50/32.50 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 142.00/144.00 1500 31.00/32.00 68.00/70.00 103.50/105.50 142.50/144.50 1600 30.50/32.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 142.00/144.00 1715 30.50/32.00 67.50/69.50 103.00/105.00 142.00/144.00 (C1osing May 3) 1715 33.00/34.00 70.25/71.75 105.50/107.50 144.50/146.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 177.00/179.00 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 277.00/279.00 1100 177.00/179.00 209.50/211.50 246.50/248.50 277.25/279.25 1200 178.00/180.00 210.50/212.50 247.50/249.50 278.00/280.00 1300 177.50/179.50 210.00/212.00 247.00/249.00 278.00/280.00 1400 177.50/179.50 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 278.00/280.00 1500 178.00/180.00 210.50/212.50 247.50/249.50 278.50/280.50 1600 177.50/179.50 210.00/212.00 247.00/249.00 277.50/279.50 1715 177.50/179.50 210.00/212.00 247.00/249.00 278.00/280.00 (C1osing May 3) 1715 180.00/182.00 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 280.50/282.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.50/311.50 338.00/340.00 370.00/372.00 405.00/407.00 1100 309.50/311.50 337.75/339.75 369.75/371.75 404.50/406.50 1200 310.50/312.50 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 406.50/408.50 1300 310.50/312.50 339.00/341.00 371.00/373.00 406.00/408.00 1400 310.50/312.50 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 406.50/408.50 1500 311.00/313.00 340.00/342.00 372.00/374.00 407.00/409.00 1600 310.00/312.00 339.00/341.00 371.00/373.00 406.00/408.00 1715 310.50/312.50 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 406.50/408.50 (C1osing May 3) 1715 313.00/315.00 341.50/343.50 373.50/375.50 408.50/410.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.93% 6.85% 6.74% 6.67% 6.63% 6.57% 1100 6.95% 6.82% 6.75% 6.67% 6.63% 6.57% 1200 6.90% 6.86% 6.79% 6.72% 6.67% 6.60% 1300 6.85% 6.82% 6.76% 6.70% 6.65% 6.59% 1400 6.88% 6.82% 6.76% 6.69% 6.65% 6.59% 1500 6.90% 6.86% 6.78% 6.71% 6.66% 6.60% 1600 6.84% 6.81% 6.75% 6.69% 6.64% 6.58% 1715 6.85% 6.82% 6.76% 6.69% 6.65% 6.59% (C1osing May 3) 1715 7.04% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 6.71% 6.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.38% 6.29% 6.22% 6.19% 6.21% 1100 6.50% 6.38% 6.29% 6.22% 6.19% 6.21% 1200 6.53% 6.41% 6.31% 6.26% 6.22% 6.24% 1300 6.52% 6.41% 6.31% 6.25% 6.22% 6.23% 1400 6.52% 6.40% 6.31% 6.25% 6.22% 6.24% 1500 6.52% 6.41% 6.32% 6.26% 6.23% 6.24% 1600 6.51% 6.39% 6.30% 6.24% 6.21% 6.22% 1715 6.51% 6.40% 6.31% 6.25% 6.22% 6.24% (C1osing May 3) 1715 6.57% 6.45% 6.35% 6.28% 6.25% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5500/66.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com