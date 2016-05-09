Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (May 5) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 136.50/138.50 1100 25.00/26.50 62.00/64.00 97.50/99.50 136.50/138.50 1200 25.00/26.50 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 136.00/138.00 1300 25.00/26.50 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 136.00/138.00 1400 25.00/26.50 62.00/64.00 97.00/99.00 136.00/138.00 1500 25.75/26.25 62.25/63.25 97.50/98.50 136.50/138.00 1600 25.00/26.50 61.50/63.50 97.00/98.00 135.50/137.50 1715 24.50/26.00 61.00/63.00 96.00/98.00 134.50/136.50 (C1osing May 5) 1715 26.50/28.00 63.50/65.50 99.00/101.00 138.00/140.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.00/174.00 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 272.50/274.50 1100 172.00/174.00 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 272.50/274.50 1200 172.00/174.00 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 272.50/274.50 1300 172.00/174.00 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 272.50/274.50 1400 172.00/174.00 204.50/206.50 241.50/243.50 272.50/274.50 1500 172.50/174.00 205.00/206.50 242.00/243.50 273.00/275.00 1600 171.00/173.00 203.50/205.50 240.50/242.50 271.50/273.50 1715 170.00/172.00 202.50/204.50 239.50/241.50 270.50/272.50 (C1osing May 5) 1715 174.00/176.00 206.50/208.50 243.50/245.50 274.50/276.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 401.00/403.00 1100 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 401.00/403.00 1200 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 401.00/403.00 1300 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 401.00/403.00 1400 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 401.00/403.00 1500 305.50/307.50 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 401.50/403.50 1600 304.00/306.00 333.00/335.00 365.00/367.00 400.50/403.00 1715 303.00/305.00 332.00/334.00 364.00/366.00 399.00/401.00 (C1osing May 5) 1715 307.00/309.00 336.00/338.00 368.00/370.00 403.00/405.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.78% 6.74% 6.69% 6.65% 6.61% 6.56% 1100 6.75% 6.76% 6.71% 6.65% 6.61% 6.55% 1200 6.75% 6.74% 6.69% 6.64% 6.61% 6.56% 1300 6.75% 6.74% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.56% 1400 6.75% 6.74% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.56% 1500 6.76% 6.73% 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 6.56% 1600 6.72% 6.71% 6.67% 6.61% 6.57% 6.52% 1715 6.63% 6.66% 6.62% 6.57% 6.54% 6.50% (C1osing May 5) 1715 6.80% 6.79% 6.74% 6.68% 6.64% 6.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.46% 6.37% 6.28% 6.23% 6.21% 6.21% 1100 6.46% 6.37% 6.28% 6.22% 6.21% 6.21% 1200 6.47% 6.37% 6.28% 6.23% 6.21% 6.22% 1300 6.46% 6.37% 6.28% 6.23% 6.21% 6.21% 1400 6.46% 6.37% 6.28% 6.23% 6.21% 6.21% 1500 6.48% 6.38% 6.29% 6.24% 6.22% 6.22% 1600 6.44% 6.35% 6.26% 6.21% 6.19% 6.20% 1715 6.42% 6.33% 6.25% 6.19% 6.18% 6.19% (C1osing May 5) 1715 6.50% 6.39% 6.31% 6.25% 6.23% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5450/66.5550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com