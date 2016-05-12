Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (May 10) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/22.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 130.50/132.50 1100 21.00/23.00 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 130.75/132.75 1200 21.00/22.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1300 21.50/22.00 57.50/58.50 92.50/93.50 131.50/133.00 1400 21.00/22.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1500 21.00/22.50 57.00/58.50 91.75/93.75 131.00/133.00 1600 21.00/22.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1715 21.00/22.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 131.50/133.50 (C1osing May 10) 1715 22.00/23.50 58.00/60.00 93.00/95.00 131.50/133.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.50/168.50 199.00/201.00 236.50/238.50 267.50/269.50 1100 166.50/168.50 199.25/201.25 236.75/238.75 267.75/269.75 1200 167.00/169.00 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 268.50/270.50 1300 167.50/169.00 200.50/202.00 237.50/239.00 268.50/270.50 1400 167.00/169.00 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 268.50/270.50 1500 167.00/169.00 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 268.50/270.50 1600 167.00/169.00 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 269.00/271.00 1715 167.50/169.50 200.50/202.50 238.00/240.00 269.50/271.50 (C1osing May 10) 1715 167.50/169.50 200.00/202.00 237.00/239.00 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 300.50/302.50 329.50/331.50 361.50/363.50 396.50/398.50 1100 300.75/302.75 329.75/331.75 362.00/364.00 397.00/399.00 1200 301.50/303.50 331.00/333.00 363.00/365.00 398.00/400.00 1300 301.50/303.50 331.00/333.00 363.50/365.50 398.50/400.50 1400 301.50/303.50 331.00/333.00 363.50/365.50 398.50/400.50 1500 301.50/303.50 331.00/333.00 363.50/365.50 398.50/400.50 1600 302.00/304.00 331.50/333.50 364.50/366.50 399.00/401.00 1715 302.50/304.50 332.00/334.00 364.50/366.50 399.50/401.50 (C1osing May 10) 1715 300.50/302.50 329.50/331.50 361.50/363.50 396.50/398.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.61% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.48% 1100 6.64% 6.61% 6.57% 6.55% 6.53% 6.49% 1200 6.62% 6.61% 6.59% 6.57% 6.56% 6.52% 1300 6.61% 6.61% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.51% 1400 6.61% 6.61% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.52% 1500 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.56% 6.52% 1600 6.62% 6.62% 6.59% 6.58% 6.57% 6.53% 1715 6.63% 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 6.54% (C1osing May 10) 1715 6.58% 6.59% 6.57% 6.54% 6.53% 6.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.32% 6.24% 6.18% 6.18% 6.18% 1100 6.42% 6.32% 6.25% 6.19% 6.19% 6.19% 1200 6.45% 6.35% 6.27% 6.22% 6.21% 6.21% 1300 6.44% 6.34% 6.27% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1400 6.44% 6.34% 6.27% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1500 6.44% 6.34% 6.27% 6.22% 6.22% 6.22% 1600 6.46% 6.36% 6.29% 6.24% 6.24% 6.23% 1715 6.47% 6.38% 6.30% 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% (C1osing May 10) 1715 6.40% 6.31% 6.22% 6.17% 6.17% 6.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5550/66.5650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com