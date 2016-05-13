Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (May 11) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/18.75 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 1100 17.50/18.50 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 1200 17.50/18.50 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 1300 17.50/18.50 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 1400 17.00/18.50 53.25/55.25 88.25/90.25 128.00/130.00 1500 17.50/18.50 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 1600 17.50/18.50 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 1715 17.50/18.50 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 (C1osing May 11) 1715 21.00/22.50 57.00/59.00 92.00/94.00 131.50/133.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.00/166.00 197.00/199.00 235.00/237.00 266.00/268.00 1100 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 236.00/238.00 268.00/270.00 1200 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 236.50/238.50 268.50/270.50 1300 164.50/166.50 197.50/199.50 236.50/238.50 268.50/270.50 1400 164.50/166.50 198.25/200.25 237.25/239.25 269.50/271.50 1500 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 237.00/239.00 269.00/271.00 1600 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 237.00/239.00 269.00/271.00 1715 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 237.00/239.00 269.00/271.00 (C1osing May 11) 1715 167.50/169.50 200.50/202.50 238.00/240.00 269.50/271.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 299.00/301.00 328.50/330.50 361.00/363.00 396.50/398.50 1100 301.50/303.50 331.50/333.50 364.50/366.50 399.50/401.50 1200 302.50/304.50 332.50/334.50 366.00/368.00 401.50/403.50 1300 302.50/304.50 332.50/334.50 365.50/367.50 401.00/403.00 1400 303.50/305.50 333.50/335.50 367.00/369.00 402.50/404.50 1500 303.00/305.00 333.50/335.50 367.00/369.00 402.50/404.50 1600 303.00/305.00 333.00/335.00 366.50/368.50 402.00/404.00 1715 303.00/305.00 333.00/335.00 366.50/368.50 402.00/404.00 (C1osing May 11) 1715 302.50/304.50 332.00/334.00 364.50/366.50 399.50/401.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.63% 6.62% 6.60% 6.59% 6.55% 1100 6.63% 6.63% 6.62% 6.62% 6.62% 6.58% 1200 6.62% 6.63% 6.62% 6.62% 6.61% 6.59% 1300 6.62% 6.62% 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 6.57% 1400 6.58% 6.61% 6.61% 6.61% 6.62% 6.60% 1500 6.62% 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 1600 6.62% 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.61% 6.59% 1715 6.62% 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.61% 6.59% (C1osing May 11) 1715 6.63% 6.62% 6.61% 6.60% 6.59% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 6.36% 6.29% 6.24% 6.26% 6.25% 1100 6.51% 6.41% 6.35% 6.30% 6.31% 6.29% 1200 6.52% 6.43% 6.37% 6.32% 6.34% 6.31% 1300 6.51% 6.42% 6.36% 6.31% 6.32% 6.30% 1400 6.54% 6.45% 6.38% 6.34% 6.35% 6.33% 1500 6.53% 6.44% 6.38% 6.34% 6.35% 6.33% 1600 6.53% 6.44% 6.37% 6.33% 6.34% 6.32% 1715 6.53% 6.44% 6.37% 6.33% 6.34% 6.32% (C1osing May 11) 1715 6.47% 6.38% 6.30% 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6200/66.6300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com