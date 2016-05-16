Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (May 12) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 87.50/89.50 127.50/129.50 1100 16.50/17.50 52.50/54.50 87.50/89.50 127.00/129.00 1200 16.50/17.50 52.50/54.50 87.50/89.50 127.00/129.00 1300 16.50/17.50 52.50/54.50 87.50/89.50 127.00/129.00 1400 16.00/17.50 52.00/54.00 87.00/89.00 126.50/128.50 1500 16.00/17.50 52.00/54.00 87.00/89.00 126.50/128.50 1600 16.00/17.50 52.00/54.00 87.00/89.00 126.50/128.50 1715 16.00/17.50 52.00/54.00 87.00/89.00 126.00/128.00 (C1osing May 12) 1715 17.50/18.50 53.50/55.50 88.50/90.50 128.00/130.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.00/166.00 198.00/200.00 237.50/239.50 270.00/272.00 1100 163.50/165.50 197.50/199.50 237.00/239.00 269.50/271.50 1200 163.50/165.50 197.50/199.50 237.00/239.00 270.00/272.00 1300 163.50/165.50 197.50/199.50 237.00/239.00 269.50/271.50 1400 163.00/165.00 197.00/199.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1500 163.00/165.00 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 268.50/270.50 1600 163.00/165.00 196.50/198.50 236.00/238.00 268.50/270.50 1715 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 267.00/269.00 (C1osing May 12) 1715 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 237.00/239.00 269.00/271.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 304.50/306.50 335.00/337.00 368.50/370.50 404.00/406.00 1100 304.00/306.00 335.00/337.00 368.50/370.50 404.50/406.50 1200 304.50/306.50 335.50/337.50 369.50/371.50 405.50/407.50 1300 304.50/306.50 335.50/337.50 369.50/371.50 405.50/407.50 1400 304.00/306.00 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 405.00/407.00 1500 303.00/305.00 333.50/335.50 367.00/369.00 403.00/405.00 1600 303.00/305.00 333.50/335.50 367.00/369.00 403.00/405.00 1715 301.50/303.50 332.00/334.00 365.50/367.50 401.00/403.00 (C1osing May 12) 1715 303.00/305.00 333.00/335.00 366.50/368.50 402.00/404.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.63% 6.63% 6.63% 6.64% 6.63% 1100 6.65% 6.64% 6.61% 6.61% 6.62% 6.61% 1200 6.65% 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.62% 6.61% 1300 6.64% 6.63% 6.60% 6.60% 6.61% 6.60% 1400 6.58% 6.59% 6.58% 6.59% 6.60% 6.59% 1500 6.58% 6.59% 6.58% 6.59% 6.59% 6.58% 1600 6.57% 6.59% 6.58% 6.59% 6.58% 6.58% 1715 6.58% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.55% 6.54% (C1osing May 12) 1715 6.62% 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.61% 6.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.56% 6.48% 6.42% 6.37% 6.38% 6.36% 1100 6.55% 6.47% 6.42% 6.38% 6.39% 6.37% 1200 6.55% 6.48% 6.42% 6.39% 6.40% 6.38% 1300 6.54% 6.47% 6.42% 6.38% 6.40% 6.37% 1400 6.53% 6.46% 6.41% 6.38% 6.39% 6.37% 1500 6.52% 6.45% 6.39% 6.35% 6.36% 6.34% 1600 6.52% 6.44% 6.39% 6.34% 6.36% 6.34% 1715 6.48% 6.41% 6.36% 6.32% 6.33% 6.31% (C1osing May 12) 1715 6.53% 6.44% 6.37% 6.33% 6.34% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7650/66.7750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com