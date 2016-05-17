Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (May 13) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 124.50/126.50 1100 15.25/16.50 51.00/53.00 85.75/87.75 125.25/127.25 1200 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 124.50/126.50 1300 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 124.50/126.50 1400 14.50/16.50 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 124.50/126.50 1500 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 85.50/87.50 124.00/126.00 1600 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 124.00/126.00 1715 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 124.00/126.00 (C1osing May 13) 1715 16.00/17.50 52.00/54.00 87.00/89.00 126.00/128.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.50/162.50 194.00/196.00 233.00/235.00 265.50/267.50 1100 161.00/163.00 194.50/196.50 233.50/235.50 266.25/268.25 1200 160.50/162.50 194.00/196.00 232.50/234.50 265.00/267.00 1300 160.50/162.50 194.00/196.00 233.00/235.00 265.50/267.50 1400 160.00/162.00 193.50/195.50 232.50/234.50 265.00/267.00 1500 159.50/161.50 193.00/195.00 232.00/234.00 264.50/266.50 1600 159.50/161.50 193.50/195.50 232.50/234.50 265.00/267.00 1715 159.50/161.50 193.00/195.00 232.00/234.00 264.50/266.50 (C1osing May 13) 1715 162.00/164.00 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 267.00/269.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 300.50/302.50 331.00/333.00 364.50/366.50 400.00/402.00 1100 300.75/302.75 331.25/333.25 365.00/367.00 400.50/402.50 1200 300.00/302.00 331.00/333.00 364.50/366.50 400.00/402.00 1300 300.50/302.50 331.50/333.50 365.00/367.00 400.50/402.50 1400 300.00/302.00 331.00/333.00 364.50/366.50 400.00/402.00 1500 299.50/301.50 330.00/332.00 363.50/365.50 399.00/401.00 1600 300.00/302.00 330.50/332.50 364.00/366.00 399.50/401.50 1715 299.50/301.50 330.00/332.00 363.50/365.50 399.00/401.00 (C1osing May 13) 1715 301.50/303.50 332.00/334.00 365.50/367.50 401.00/403.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.52% 6.56% 6.54% 6.53% 6.53% 6.52% 1100 6.61% 6.58% 6.57% 6.55% 6.55% 6.54% 1200 6.53% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 6.54% 6.52% 1300 6.53% 6.56% 6.54% 6.54% 6.54% 6.53% 1400 6.54% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 6.52% 6.52% 1500 6.53% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.51% 6.50% 1600 6.52% 6.53% 6.51% 6.50% 6.51% 6.51% 1715 6.53% 6.54% 6.52% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% (C1osing May 13) 1715 6.58% 6.59% 6.56% 6.55% 6.55% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 6.40% 6.35% 6.31% 6.33% 6.31% 1100 6.48% 6.41% 6.35% 6.32% 6.34% 6.31% 1200 6.46% 6.40% 6.35% 6.31% 6.33% 6.31% 1300 6.47% 6.41% 6.36% 6.33% 6.34% 6.32% 1400 6.46% 6.40% 6.35% 6.32% 6.34% 6.31% 1500 6.45% 6.39% 6.34% 6.30% 6.32% 6.30% 1600 6.46% 6.39% 6.34% 6.30% 6.32% 6.30% 1715 6.44% 6.38% 6.33% 6.30% 6.32% 6.29% (C1osing May 13) 1715 6.48% 6.41% 6.36% 6.32% 6.33% 6.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8000/66.8100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com