Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (May 16) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.00 49.50/51.50 84.00/86.00 122.50/124.50 1100 13.25/14.75 49.00/51.00 83.50/85.50 122.00/124.00 1200 13.25/15.25 49.00/51.00 83.50/85.50 122.00/124.00 1300 13.25/14.75 49.00/51.00 83.50/85.50 122.00/124.00 1400 13.25/14.75 49.00/51.00 83.50/85.50 122.00/124.00 1500 13.25/14.75 49.00/51.00 83.00/85.00 121.50/123.50 1600 13.50/14.50 49.00/51.00 83.00/85.00 121.50/123.50 1715 13.25/14.75 49.00/51.00 83.00/85.00 121.50/123.50 (C1osing May 16) 1715 14.50/16.00 50.50/52.50 85.25/87.25 124.00/126.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 191.00/193.00 230.00/232.00 262.50/264.50 1100 157.50/159.50 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 262.00/264.00 1200 157.50/159.50 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 261.00/263.00 1300 157.50/159.50 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 262.00/264.00 1400 157.50/159.50 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 262.00/264.00 1500 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 261.00/263.00 1600 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 260.50/262.50 1715 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 260.50/262.50 (C1osing May 16) 1715 159.50/161.50 193.00/195.00 232.00/234.00 264.50/266.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.00/299.00 327.50/329.50 361.00/363.00 396.50/398.50 1100 296.50/298.50 327.00/329.00 360.00/362.00 395.50/397.50 1200 296.00/298.00 326.50/328.50 359.50/361.50 395.00/397.00 1300 296.50/298.50 327.00/329.00 360.00/362.00 395.50/397.50 1400 296.50/298.50 327.00/329.00 360.50/362.50 396.00/398.00 1500 295.50/297.50 326.00/328.00 359.00/361.00 394.50/396.50 1600 295.00/297.00 325.50/327.50 358.50/360.50 394.00/396.00 1715 295.00/297.00 325.50/327.50 358.50/360.50 394.00/396.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 299.50/301.50 330.00/332.00 363.50/365.50 399.00/401.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.56% 6.51% 6.48% 6.48% 6.48% 1100 6.50% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.48% 6.47% 1200 6.51% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 6.44% 1300 6.50% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.48% 6.47% 1400 6.50% 6.51% 6.48% 6.47% 6.48% 6.47% 1500 6.49% 6.48% 6.45% 6.44% 6.45% 6.44% 1600 6.49% 6.47% 6.44% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1715 6.48% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.44% 6.43% (C1osing May 16) 1715 6.53% 6.54% 6.52% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.37% 6.32% 6.28% 6.31% 6.29% 1100 6.42% 6.36% 6.31% 6.27% 6.29% 6.27% 1200 6.39% 6.34% 6.29% 6.26% 6.28% 6.26% 1300 6.42% 6.36% 6.31% 6.27% 6.29% 6.27% 1400 6.42% 6.35% 6.30% 6.27% 6.30% 6.27% 1500 6.39% 6.33% 6.28% 6.24% 6.27% 6.25% 1600 6.38% 6.31% 6.27% 6.23% 6.26% 6.24% 1715 6.37% 6.31% 6.26% 6.22% 6.25% 6.23% (C1osing May 16) 1715 6.44% 6.38% 6.33% 6.30% 6.32% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8700/66.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com