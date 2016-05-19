Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (May 17) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 1100 12.00/13.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 1200 12.00/13.50 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 120.00/122.00 1300 12.00/13.50 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 120.00/122.00 1400 12.00/14.00 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 1500 12.00/13.50 47.50/49.50 81.50/83.50 120.00/122.00 1600 12.00/13.50 47.75/49.75 81.75/83.75 120.25/122.25 1715 12.00/13.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 (C1osing May 17) 1715 13.25/14.75 49.00/51.00 83.00/85.00 121.50/123.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.50/157.50 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 259.00/261.00 1100 156.00/158.00 189.00/191.00 227.50/229.50 259.50/261.50 1200 155.50/157.50 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 259.00/261.00 1300 155.50/157.50 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1400 156.00/158.00 189.00/191.00 227.50/229.50 260.00/262.00 1500 155.50/157.50 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1600 156.00/158.00 189.25/191.25 228.00/230.00 260.25/262.25 1715 156.00/158.00 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 261.00/263.00 (C1osing May 17) 1715 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 260.50/262.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 293.50/295.50 324.00/326.00 357.00/359.00 392.50/394.50 1100 294.50/296.50 325.00/327.00 358.00/360.00 393.50/395.50 1200 294.00/296.00 324.50/326.50 357.50/359.50 393.00/395.00 1300 294.00/296.00 324.50/326.50 357.50/359.50 393.00/395.00 1400 294.50/296.50 325.00/327.00 358.00/360.00 393.50/395.50 1500 294.00/296.00 324.50/326.50 357.50/359.50 393.00/395.00 1600 295.00/297.00 325.50/327.50 359.00/361.00 394.50/396.50 1715 296.00/298.00 326.50/328.50 360.00/362.00 396.00/398.00 (C1osing May 17) 1715 295.00/297.00 325.50/327.50 358.50/360.50 394.00/396.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.48% 6.44% 6.42% 6.42% 6.41% 1100 6.50% 6.48% 6.44% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1200 6.43% 6.43% 6.41% 6.41% 6.42% 6.41% 1300 6.44% 6.43% 6.41% 6.41% 6.42% 6.41% 1400 6.51% 6.48% 6.44% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 1500 6.43% 6.43% 6.41% 6.41% 6.42% 6.41% 1600 6.46% 6.45% 6.42% 6.43% 6.44% 6.44% 1715 6.49% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.44% 6.45% (C1osing May 17) 1715 6.48% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.44% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.36% 6.29% 6.25% 6.21% 6.24% 6.22% 1100 6.37% 6.31% 6.27% 6.23% 6.26% 6.23% 1200 6.35% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.25% 6.22% 1300 6.36% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.25% 6.22% 1400 6.38% 6.31% 6.27% 6.23% 6.26% 6.23% 1500 6.36% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.25% 6.22% 1600 6.38% 6.32% 6.27% 6.24% 6.27% 6.24% 1715 6.40% 6.34% 6.29% 6.26% 6.29% 6.26% (C1osing May 17) 1715 6.37% 6.31% 6.26% 6.22% 6.25% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9700/66.9800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com