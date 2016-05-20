Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (May 18) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.75/10.25 44.50/46.50 78.75/80.75 117.50/119.50 1100 08.50/10.00 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 117.00/119.00 1200 08.50/10.00 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 117.00/119.00 1300 08.50/10.00 44.25/46.25 78.50/80.50 117.25/119.25 1400 08.50/10.00 44.00/46.00 78.00/80.00 116.50/118.50 1500 08.50/10.00 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 117.00/119.00 1600 08.50/10.00 44.00/46.00 78.00/80.00 116.50/118.50 1715 08.50/10.00 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 117.00/119.00 (C1osing May 18) 1715 12.00/13.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.00/155.00 186.00/188.00 225.00/227.00 257.50/259.50 1100 152.50/154.50 185.50/187.50 224.50/226.50 257.00/259.00 1200 152.50/154.50 185.50/187.50 224.50/226.50 257.00/259.00 1300 152.75/154.75 186.25/188.25 224.75/226.75 257.25/259.25 1400 152.00/154.00 185.00/187.00 223.50/225.50 256.00/258.00 1500 152.50/154.50 185.50/187.50 223.50/225.50 256.00/258.00 1600 152.00/154.00 185.00/187.00 223.50/225.50 255.50/257.50 1715 152.50/154.50 185.50/187.50 224.00/226.00 256.00/258.00 (C1osing May 18) 1715 156.00/158.00 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 261.00/263.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 292.50/294.50 323.00/325.00 356.50/358.50 392.00/394.00 1100 292.00/294.00 322.50/324.50 356.00/358.00 391.50/393.50 1200 292.00/294.00 322.50/324.50 356.00/358.00 391.50/393.50 1300 292.00/294.00 322.50/324.50 356.00/358.00 391.50/393.50 1400 290.50/292.50 321.00/323.00 354.00/356.00 389.50/391.50 1500 290.50/292.50 321.00/323.00 354.00/356.00 389.50/391.50 1600 290.00/292.00 320.00/322.00 353.50/355.50 389.00/391.00 1715 291.00/293.00 321.50/323.50 355.00/357.00 390.50/392.50 (C1osing May 18) 1715 296.00/298.00 326.50/328.50 360.00/362.00 396.00/398.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 1100 6.49% 6.45% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 1200 6.49% 6.45% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 6.41% 1300 6.45% 6.44% 6.42% 6.42% 6.43% 6.42% 1400 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% 1500 6.48% 6.44% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.38% 1600 6.41% 6.39% 6.37% 6.37% 6.38% 6.37% 1715 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.39% (C1osing May 18) 1715 6.49% 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.44% 6.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.31% 6.27% 6.23% 6.27% 6.23% 1100 6.35% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.26% 6.22% 1200 6.35% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.26% 6.22% 1300 6.36% 6.30% 6.25% 6.22% 6.26% 6.22% 1400 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.18% 6.22% 6.19% 1500 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.18% 6.22% 6.18% 1600 6.31% 6.24% 6.20% 6.16% 6.21% 6.17% 1715 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.19% 6.23% 6.19% (C1osing May 18) 1715 6.40% 6.34% 6.29% 6.26% 6.29% 6.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3600/67.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com