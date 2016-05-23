Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% (May 19) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 1100 07.50/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 1200 07.50/09.00 43.25/45.25 77.50/79.50 116.00/118.00 1300 07.50/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 1400 07.50/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 1500 07.25/08.75 42.75/44.75 76.75/78.75 115.50/117.50 1600 07.50/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 1715 07.50/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 (C1osing May 19) 1715 08.50/10.00 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 117.00/119.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.00/153.00 184.50/186.50 223.00/225.00 255.50/257.50 1100 151.00/153.00 184.00/186.00 222.50/224.50 254.50/256.50 1200 151.00/153.00 184.00/186.00 222.50/224.50 254.50/256.50 1300 151.00/153.00 184.00/186.00 222.50/224.50 254.50/256.50 1400 150.50/152.50 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 254.00/256.00 1500 150.50/152.50 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 253.50/255.50 1600 150.50/152.50 183.00/185.00 221.00/223.00 253.00/255.00 1715 150.50/152.50 183.00/185.00 221.00/223.00 253.00/255.00 (C1osing May 19) 1715 152.50/154.50 185.50/187.50 224.00/226.00 256.00/258.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.00/292.00 320.50/322.50 353.50/355.50 389.00/391.00 1100 288.50/290.50 318.50/320.50 351.50/353.50 387.00/389.00 1200 288.50/290.50 318.50/320.50 351.50/353.50 387.00/389.00 1300 288.50/290.50 318.50/320.50 351.50/353.50 387.00/389.00 1400 288.00/290.00 318.00/320.00 351.00/353.00 386.00/388.00 1500 287.50/289.50 317.50/319.50 350.50/352.50 385.50/387.50 1600 287.00/289.00 317.00/319.00 350.00/352.00 385.00/387.00 1715 287.00/289.00 316.75/318.75 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 (C1osing May 19) 1715 291.00/293.00 321.50/323.50 355.00/357.00 390.50/392.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.44% 6.41% 6.38% 6.38% 6.40% 6.39% 1100 6.44% 6.41% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 6.38% 1200 6.47% 6.44% 6.40% 6.38% 6.38% 6.37% 1300 6.44% 6.40% 6.37% 6.38% 6.38% 6.37% 1400 6.43% 6.40% 6.37% 6.35% 6.36% 6.34% 1500 6.39% 6.37% 6.37% 6.35% 6.36% 6.34% 1600 6.43% 6.40% 6.37% 6.36% 6.34% 6.32% 1715 6.43% 6.40% 6.37% 6.36% 6.34% 6.33% (C1osing May 19) 1715 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.40% 6.40% 6.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.33% 6.27% 6.22% 6.19% 6.23% 6.19% 1100 6.30% 6.24% 6.18% 6.15% 6.19% 6.16% 1200 6.30% 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 6.19% 6.15% 1300 6.30% 6.23% 6.18% 6.14% 6.19% 6.15% 1400 6.28% 6.22% 6.16% 6.13% 6.17% 6.13% 1500 6.27% 6.21% 6.15% 6.12% 6.16% 6.12% 1600 6.26% 6.20% 6.15% 6.11% 6.15% 6.12% 1715 6.26% 6.20% 6.14% 6.11% 6.15% 6.11% (C1osing May 19) 1715 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.19% 6.23% 6.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4400/67.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com