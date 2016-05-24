Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% (May 20) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/07.50 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 114.00/116.00 1100 06.00/07.50 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 114.00/116.00 1200 06.00/07.50 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 113.50/115.50 1300 06.00/08.00 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 113.50/115.50 1400 06.00/07.50 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 114.00/116.00 1500 06.00/07.50 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 113.50/115.50 1600 06.25/07.75 41.25/43.25 75.25/77.25 113.75/115.75 1715 06.00/07.50 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 114.00/116.00 (C1osing May 20) 1715 07.50/09.00 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 148.50/150.50 180.50/182.50 218.00/220.00 249.50/251.50 1100 148.50/150.50 180.50/182.50 218.00/220.00 249.50/251.50 1200 148.00/150.00 180.00/182.00 217.00/219.00 248.50/250.50 1300 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 216.50/218.50 247.50/249.50 1400 148.00/150.00 180.00/182.00 217.00/219.00 248.00/250.00 1500 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 248.00/250.00 1600 147.75/149.75 179.75/181.75 217.00/219.00 248.50/250.50 1715 148.00/150.00 180.00/182.00 217.00/219.00 248.00/250.00 (C1osing May 20) 1715 150.50/152.50 183.00/185.00 221.00/223.00 253.00/255.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 283.00/285.00 312.50/314.50 345.00/347.00 380.00/382.00 1100 283.00/285.00 312.50/314.50 345.00/347.00 380.00/382.00 1200 282.00/284.00 311.50/313.50 343.50/345.50 378.50/380.50 1300 281.00/283.00 310.50/312.50 342.50/344.50 377.50/379.50 1400 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 343.00/345.00 378.00/380.00 1500 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 343.00/345.00 378.00/380.00 1600 282.00/284.00 311.00/313.00 343.50/345.50 378.50/380.50 1715 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 343.50/345.50 378.50/380.50 (C1osing May 20) 1715 287.00/289.00 316.75/318.75 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.34% 6.31% 6.29% 1100 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.34% 6.31% 6.29% 1200 6.39% 6.38% 6.34% 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 1300 6.40% 6.38% 6.34% 6.29% 6.27% 6.24% 1400 6.39% 6.38% 6.36% 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 1500 6.39% 6.38% 6.33% 6.29% 6.27% 6.25% 1600 6.35% 6.35% 6.34% 6.29% 6.27% 6.25% 1715 6.38% 6.37% 6.35% 6.30% 6.28% 6.24% (C1osing May 20) 1715 6.43% 6.40% 6.37% 6.36% 6.34% 6.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 6.15% 6.09% 6.06% 6.11% 6.07% 1100 6.21% 6.15% 6.09% 6.06% 6.11% 6.07% 1200 6.19% 6.12% 6.07% 6.03% 6.08% 6.05% 1300 6.16% 6.10% 6.05% 6.01% 6.06% 6.03% 1400 6.17% 6.11% 6.06% 6.02% 6.07% 6.04% 1500 6.17% 6.11% 6.06% 6.02% 6.07% 6.03% 1600 6.17% 6.11% 6.05% 6.02% 6.07% 6.04% 1715 6.16% 6.10% 6.05% 6.01% 6.07% 6.03% (C1osing May 20) 1715 6.26% 6.20% 6.14% 6.11% 6.15% 6.11% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4900/67.5000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com