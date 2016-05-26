Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% (May 24) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.50 39.50/41.50 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 1100 04.50/05.50 39.75/41.75 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 1200 04.00/05.50 39.50/41.50 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 1300 04.00/05.50 39.50/41.50 74.00/76.00 113.00/115.00 1400 04.00/05.50 39.50/41.50 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 1500 04.00/05.50 39.50/41.50 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 1600 04.00/05.50 39.50/41.50 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 1715 04.00/05.50 39.50/41.50 73.75/75.75 112.75/114.75 (C1osing May 24) 1715 05.00/06.50 40.50/42.50 74.50/76.50 113.00/115.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.00/149.00 179.00/181.00 216.50/218.50 248.00/250.00 1100 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 248.50/250.50 1200 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 248.50/250.50 1300 148.00/150.00 180.50/182.50 218.00/220.00 249.00/251.00 1400 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 248.00/250.00 1500 147.00/149.00 179.25/181.20 216.50/218.50 247.50/249.50 1600 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 248.00/250.00 1715 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 248.00/250.00 (C1osing May 24) 1715 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 216.50/218.50 247.50/249.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 343.50/345.50 378.50/380.50 1100 282.00/284.00 311.50/313.50 344.00/346.00 379.00/381.00 1200 282.00/284.00 311.50/313.50 344.00/346.00 379.00/381.00 1300 282.50/284.50 312.00/314.00 344.50/346.50 379.50/381.50 1400 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 343.50/345.50 378.50/380.50 1500 281.00/283.00 310.50/312.50 342.50/344.50 377.50/379.50 1600 281.25/283.25 310.50/312.50 343.00/345.00 378.00/380.00 1715 281.50/283.50 311.00/313.00 343.00/345.00 378.00/380.00 (C1osing May 24) 1715 281.00/283.00 310.50/312.50 342.50/344.50 377.50/379.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.39% 6.39% 6.35% 6.31% 6.28% 1100 6.48% 6.39% 6.39% 6.37% 6.34% 6.30% 1200 6.46% 6.41% 6.41% 6.39% 6.35% 6.32% 1300 6.45% 6.45% 6.43% 6.41% 6.39% 6.35% 1400 6.45% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.35% 6.32% 1500 6.46% 6.41% 6.41% 6.37% 6.34% 6.31% 1600 6.45% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.35% 6.32% 1715 6.46% 6.43% 6.42% 6.39% 6.35% 6.32% (C1osing May 24) 1715 6.38% 6.36% 6.33% 6.30% 6.27% 6.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 6.14% 6.09% 6.05% 6.10% 6.05% 1100 6.22% 6.15% 6.10% 6.06% 6.11% 6.06% 1200 6.24% 6.17% 6.12% 6.08% 6.13% 6.08% 1300 6.25% 6.18% 6.12% 6.08% 6.13% 6.08% 1400 6.22% 6.15% 6.10% 6.06% 6.12% 6.06% 1500 6.21% 6.15% 6.10% 6.05% 6.10% 6.05% 1600 6.22% 6.15% 6.09% 6.05% 6.11% 6.06% 1715 6.23% 6.16% 6.11% 6.06% 6.11% 6.06% (C1osing May 24) 1715 6.15% 6.08% 6.04% 5.99% 6.05% 6.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3300/67.3400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com