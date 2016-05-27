Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% (May 25) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.50/109.50 142.50/144.50 1100 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.50/109.50 142.50/144.50 1200 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.50/109.50 142.50/144.50 1300 34.50/36.50 68.75/70.75 107.75/109.75 142.75/144.75 1400 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.50/109.50 142.50/144.50 1500 34.50/36.50 68.50/70.50 107.25/109.25 142.00/144.00 1600 34.50/36.50 68.50/70.50 107.25/109.25 142.25/144.25 1715 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 142.00/144.00 (Closing May 25) 1715 39.50/41.50 73.75/75.75 112.75/114.75 147.50/149.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 211.50/213.50 242.50/244.50 276.00/278.00 1100 174.50/176.50 212.00/214.00 243.00/245.00 276.50/278.50 1200 174.50/176.50 212.00/214.00 243.00/245.00 276.50/278.50 1300 175.00/177.00 212.50/214.50 243.50/245.50 277.00/279.00 1400 174.50/176.50 211.50/213.50 242.00/244.00 275.00/277.00 1500 174.25/176.25 211.50/213.50 242.50/244.50 275.50/277.50 1600 174.50/176.50 211.75/213.75 243.00/245.00 276.00/278.00 1715 174.00/176.00 211.00/213.00 242.00/244.00 275.00/277.00 (C1osing May 25) 1715 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 248.00/250.00 281.50/283.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 305.50/307.50 337.50/339.50 372.50/374.50 406.50/408.50 1100 305.50/307.50 337.50/339.50 372.50/374.50 406.00/408.00 1200 305.50/307.50 337.50/339.50 372.50/374.50 406.00/408.00 1300 306.00/308.00 338.00/340.00 373.00/375.00 406.50/408.50 1400 304.00/306.00 336.00/338.00 371.00/373.00 404.50/406.50 1500 304.50/306.50 336.50/338.50 371.50/373.50 405.00/407.00 1600 305.00/307.00 337.00/339.00 372.00/374.00 405.50/407.50 1715 304.00/306.00 336.00/338.00 371.00/373.00 405.00/407.00 (C1osing May 25) 1715 311.00/313.00 343.00/345.00 378.00/380.00 04.00/05.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.38% 6.39% 6.37% 6.34% 6.29% 1100 6.37% 6.39% 6.39% 6.38% 6.34% 6.31% 1200 6.37% 6.39% 6.39% 6.38% 6.34% 6.31% 1300 6.42% 6.42% 6.42% 6.39% 6.37% 6.33% 1400 6.38% 6.39% 6.40% 6.38% 6.35% 6.30% 1500 6.43% 6.40% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 6.31% 1600 6.43% 6.40% 6.39% 6.38% 6.35% 6.31% 1715 6.38% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.34% 6.29% (C1osing May 25) 1715 6.46% 6.43% 6.42% 6.39% 6.35% 6.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.19% 6.13% 6.08% 6.03% 6.10% 6.05% 1100 6.21% 6.14% 6.09% 6.04% 6.10% 6.04% 1200 6.21% 6.14% 6.09% 6.04% 6.10% 6.05% 1300 6.23% 6.16% 6.10% 6.05% 6.11% 6.06% 1400 6.19% 6.11% 6.06% 6.02% 6.08% 6.03% 1500 6.21% 6.13% 6.08% 6.03% 6.10% 6.04% 1600 6.22% 6.14% 6.09% 6.04% 6.10% 6.05% 1715 6.20% 6.12% 6.07% 6.02% 6.09% 6.04% (C1osing May 25) 1715 6.23% 6.16% 6.11% 6.06% 6.11% 6.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1700/67.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com