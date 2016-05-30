Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 04.00/05.00 N/A 05.44% 05.44% N/A (May 26) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/36.00 68.00/70.00 106.75/108.75 141.50/143.50 1100 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 141.50/143.50 1200 34.50/36.50 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 141.50/143.50 1300 35.00/36.50 69.00/71.00 107.50/109.50 142.25/144.25 1400 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 142.00/144.00 1500 34.50/36.50 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 142.00/144.00 1600 34.50/36.50 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 142.00/144.00 1715 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 141.50/143.50 (Closing May 26) 1715 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 142.00/144.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.50/175.50 210.50/212.50 241.25/243.25 274.00/276.00 1100 173.50/175.50 210.50/212.50 241.00/243.00 273.75/275.75 1200 173.50/175.50 210.50/212.50 241.50/243.50 274.50/276.50 1300 174.25/176.25 211.25/213.25 242.00/244.00 274.75/276.75 1400 174.00/176.00 211.00/213.00 242.00/244.00 275.00/277.00 1500 174.00/176.00 211.50/213.50 242.50/244.50 275.50/277.50 1600 174.00/176.00 211.50/213.50 242.50/244.50 275.50/277.50 1715 173.50/175.50 210.50/212.50 241.50/243.50 274.50/276.50 (C1osing May 26) 1715 174.00/176.00 211.00/213.00 242.00/244.00 275.00/277.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 302.75/304.75 334.50/336.50 369.00/371.00 402.50/404.50 1100 302.50/304.50 334.00/336.00 369.00/371.00 402.50/404.50 1200 303.50/305.50 335.50/337.50 370.50/372.50 404.00/406.00 1300 303.50/305.50 335.50/337.50 370.50/372.50 404.00/406.00 1400 304.00/306.00 335.50/337.50 370.50/372.50 404.00/406.00 1500 304.50/306.50 336.50/338.50 371.50/373.50 405.50/407.50 1600 304.50/306.50 336.50/338.50 371.50/373.50 405.50/407.50 1715 303.50/305.50 335.50/337.50 370.50/372.50 404.50/406.50 (C1osing May 26) 1715 304.00/306.00 336.00/338.00 371.00/373.00 405.00/407.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.36% 6.37% 6.36% 6.33% 6.29% 1100 6.39% 6.41% 6.38% 6.35% 6.33% 6.29% 1200 6.44% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.33% 6.29% 1300 6.48% 6.46% 6.42% 6.39% 6.36% 6.31% 1400 6.40% 6.42% 6.39% 6.38% 6.35% 6.31% 1500 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.39% 6.36% 6.33% 1600 6.44% 6.41% 6.39% 6.38% 6.35% 6.32% 1715 6.40% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.33% 6.29% (C1osing May 26) 1715 6.38% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% 6.34% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.19% 6.11% 6.05% 6.01% 6.06% 6.02% 1100 6.18% 6.10% 6.05% 5.99% 6.06% 6.01% 1200 6.20% 6.12% 6.07% 6.02% 6.09% 6.04% 1300 6.21% 6.12% 6.07% 6.02% 6.09% 6.04% 1400 6.21% 6.14% 6.08% 6.03% 6.09% 6.04% 1500 6.23% 6.15% 6.10% 6.05% 6.11% 6.07% 1600 6.22% 6.14% 6.09% 6.04% 6.11% 6.06% 1715 6.20% 6.12% 6.07% 6.03% 6.09% 6.05% (C1osing May 26) 1715 6.20% 6.12% 6.07% 6.02% 6.09% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0325/67.0425 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com