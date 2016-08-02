Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (Jul 29) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.75/32.25 65.00/67.00 96.75/98.75 134.00/136.00 1100 31.00/33.00 65.00/67.00 97.00/99.00 134.00/136.00 1200 31.00/32.50 65.25/67.25 97.00/99.00 134.25/136.25 1300 31.00/33.00 65.00/67.00 97.00/99.00 134.50/136.50 1400 31.00/32.50 65.25/67.25 97.00/99.00 134.25/136.25 1500 31.00/32.50 65.25/67.25 97.00/99.00 134.25/136.25 1600 31.00/33.00 65.00/67.00 97.00/99.00 134.25/136.25 1715 31.00/32.50 65.25/67.25 97.00/99.00 134.25/136.25 (Closing Jul 29) 1715 32.25/33.25 66.50/67.50 98.00/99.00 134.50/136.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 165.00/167.00 198.00/200.00 227.50/229.50 260.50/262.50 1100 165.00/167.00 198.00/200.00 228.00/230.00 261.00/263.00 1200 165.25/167.25 198.75/200.75 228.75/230.75 261.75/263.75 1300 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.50/230.50 261.50/263.50 1400 165.25/167.25 198.50/200.50 228.50/230.50 261.50/263.50 1500 165.25/167.25 198.50/200.50 228.25/230.25 261.00/263.00 1600 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.25/230.25 261.25/263.25 1715 165.25/167.25 198.50/200.50 228.25/230.25 261.00/263.00 (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 1100 299.00/301.00 334.00/336.00 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00 1200 299.25/301.25 335.00/337.00 366.50/368.50 399.50/401.50 1300 299.00/301.00 334.50/336.50 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00 1400 299.00/301.00 334.50/336.50 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00 1500 298.50/300.50 334.50/336.50 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00 1600 298.75/300.75 334.25/336.25 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00 1715 298.50/300.50 334.25/336.25 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00 (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.18% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.08% 6.01% 1100 6.24% 6.23% 6.23% 6.19% 6.08% 6.01% 1200 6.22% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.09% 6.03% 1300 6.24% 6.22% 6.23% 6.20% 6.10% 6.02% 1400 6.22% 6.25% 6.23% 6.19% 6.09% 6.03% 1500 6.22% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.09% 6.02% 1600 6.24% 6.22% 6.23% 6.19% 6.10% 6.02% 1715 6.22% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.09% 6.02% (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.98% 5.98% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 6.03% 1100 5.99% 5.99% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1200 6.01% 6.00% 6.12% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 1300 6.00% 6.00% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1400 6.00% 6.00% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1500 5.99% 5.99% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1600 5.99% 5.99% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% 1715 6.00% 5.99% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 5.94% 5.93% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7400/66.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com