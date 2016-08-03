Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% (Aug 1) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/31.50 64.00/66.00 96.00/98.00 133.25/135.20 1100 30.00/31.50 64.00/66.00 95.75/97.75 133.00/135.00 1200 30.00/32.00 64.25/66.25 96.25/98.25 133.50/135.50 1300 30.00/31.50 64.25/66.25 96.00/98.00 133.00/135.00 1400 30.00/31.50 64.25/66.25 96.00/98.00 133.50/135.50 1500 30.00/32.00 64.25/66.25 96.25/98.25 133.50/135.50 1600 30.00/31.50 64.25/66.25 96.00/98.00 133.50/135.50 1715 30.00/31.50 64.25/66.25 96.00/98.00 133.50/135.50 (Closing Aug 1) 1715 31.00/32.50 65.25/67.25 97.00/99.00 134.25/136.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.25/166.20 197.50/199.50 227.50/229.50 260.50/262.50 1100 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 227.50/229.50 260.50/262.50 1200 164.75/166.75 197.75/199.75 227.75/229.75 260.75/262.75 1300 164.00/166.00 197.50/199.50 227.50/229.50 260.50/262.50 1400 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 227.50/229.50 260.50/262.50 1500 164.75/166.75 197.75/199.75 227.75/229.75 260.75/262.75 1600 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 227.75/229.75 260.50/262.50 1715 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 227.75/229.75 260.50/262.50 (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 165.25/167.25 198.50/200.50 228.25/230.25 261.00/263.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.00/300.00 334.00/336.00 365.50/367.50 398.50/400.50 1100 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 1200 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 1300 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 1400 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 1500 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 1600 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 1715 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 298.50/300.50 334.25/336.25 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.24% 6.23% 6.20% 6.09% 6.02% 1100 6.23% 6.23% 6.22% 6.19% 6.10% 6.04% 1200 6.27% 6.26% 6.25% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 1300 6.24% 6.26% 6.23% 6.19% 6.09% 6.03% 1400 6.24% 6.26% 6.24% 6.21% 6.10% 6.04% 1500 6.27% 6.26% 6.25% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 1600 6.24% 6.26% 6.24% 6.21% 6.10% 6.04% 1715 6.24% 6.26% 6.24% 6.21% 6.10% 6.04% (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 6.22% 6.24% 6.23% 6.19% 6.09% 6.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.00% 6.00% 6.12% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 1100 6.00% 6.00% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1200 6.01% 6.01% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1300 6.00% 6.01% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1400 6.00% 6.01% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1500 6.01% 6.01% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1600 6.01% 6.01% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1715 6.01% 6.01% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 6.00% 5.99% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7300/66.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com