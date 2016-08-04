Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% (Aug 2) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/30.50 63.50/65.50 95.50/97.50 132.75/134.75 1100 28.75/30.25 63.50/65.50 95.50/97.50 132.50/134.50 1200 29.00/30.50 63.50/65.50 95.50/97.50 132.75/134.75 1300 29.00/30.50 63.50/65.50 95.50/97.50 132.75/134.75 1400 29.25/30.75 63.75/65.75 95.75/97.75 133.25/135.25 1500 29.00/31.00 63.75/65.75 96.00/98.00 133.25/135.25 1600 29.25/30.75 63.75/65.75 95.50/97.50 133.00/135.00 1715 29.25/30.75 63.50/65.50 95.25/97.25 132.50/134.50 (Closing Aug 2) 1715 30.00/31.50 64.25/66.25 96.00/98.00 133.50/135.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.75/165.75 197.00/199.00 226.75/228.75 259.50/261.50 1100 163.50/165.50 196.75/198.75 226.25/228.25 259.00/261.00 1200 163.75/165.75 197.00/199.00 226.75/228.75 259.50/261.50 1300 163.75/165.75 197.00/199.00 226.75/228.75 259.50/261.50 1400 164.25/166.25 197.50/199.50 227.25/229.25 260.00/262.00 1500 164.50/166.50 197.75/199.75 227.25/229.25 260.25/262.25 1600 164.00/166.00 197.25/199.25 226.75/228.75 259.50/261.50 1715 163.50/165.50 196.75/198.75 226.25/228.25 258.75/260.75 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 164.50/166.50 198.00/200.00 227.75/229.75 260.50/262.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.00/299.00 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00 1100 296.50/298.50 332.00/334.00 363.50/365.50 396.50/398.50 1200 297.00/299.00 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00 1300 297.00/299.00 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00 1400 297.50/299.50 333.00/335.00 364.50/366.50 397.50/399.50 1500 297.75/299.75 333.00/335.00 364.50/366.50 397.50/399.50 1600 297.00/299.00 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00 1715 296.25/298.25 331.50/333.50 363.00/365.00 396.00/398.00 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 298.00/300.00 333.50/335.50 365.00/367.00 398.00/400.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.29% 6.27% 6.22% 6.11% 6.04% 1100 6.23% 6.28% 6.25% 6.20% 6.09% 6.02% 1200 6.25% 6.28% 6.25% 6.21% 6.09% 6.02% 1300 6.25% 6.27% 6.25% 6.20% 6.09% 6.02% 1400 6.29% 6.29% 6.27% 6.23% 6.11% 6.03% 1500 6.29% 6.30% 6.28% 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 1600 6.29% 6.29% 6.25% 6.22% 6.10% 6.03% 1715 6.28% 6.27% 6.23% 6.19% 6.08% 6.01% (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 6.24% 6.26% 6.24% 6.21% 6.10% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.01% 6.02% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1100 5.99% 6.00% 6.10% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 1200 5.99% 6.00% 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% 6.02% 1300 5.99% 6.00% 6.10% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 1400 6.00% 6.01% 6.11% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 1500 6.00% 6.01% 6.11% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 1600 5.99% 6.00% 6.10% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 1715 5.97% 5.98% 6.08% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 6.01% 6.01% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9900/67.0000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com