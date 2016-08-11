Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.38% 04.38% 04.38% (Aug 9) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/22.50 55.00/57.00 86.50/88.50 124.00/126.00 1100 21.00/22.50 55.00/57.00 86.50/88.50 124.00/126.00 1200 21.00/22.50 54.75/56.75 86.50/88.50 124.00/126.00 1300 21.00/22.50 55.00/57.00 86.50/88.50 124.00/126.00 1400 21.00/22.50 55.00/57.00 86.50/88.50 124.00/126.00 1500 20.75/22.75 54.75/56.75 86.50/88.50 124.00/126.00 1600 21.00/22.50 55.00/57.00 86.50/88.50 124.00/126.00 1715 21.00/22.50 55.00/57.00 86.75/88.75 124.50/126.50 (Closing Aug 9) 1715 22.00/23.50 56.00/58.00 87.50/89.50 125.00/127.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.25/157.25 188.50/190.50 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1100 155.25/157.25 188.50/190.50 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1200 155.25/157.25 188.50/190.50 217.75/219.75 250.50/252.50 1300 155.25/157.20 188.50/190.50 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1400 155.25/157.20 188.50/190.50 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1500 155.25/157.25 188.50/190.50 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1600 155.50/157.50 189.00/191.00 218.50/220.50 251.00/253.00 1715 156.00/158.00 189.50/191.50 219.00/221.00 251.50/253.50 (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 156.00/158.00 189.00/191.00 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 288.00/290.00 323.25/325.25 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 1100 288.00/290.00 323.50/325.50 355.50/357.50 388.50/390.50 1200 288.00/290.00 323.25/325.25 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 1300 288.00/290.00 323.50/325.50 355.50/357.50 388.50/390.50 1400 288.00/290.00 323.50/325.50 355.50/357.50 388.50/390.50 1500 288.00/290.00 323.50/325.50 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 1600 288.50/290.50 324.00/326.00 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 1715 289.00/291.00 324.50/326.50 356.50/358.50 389.50/391.50 (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 287.75/289.75 323.00/325.00 354.75/356.75 387.50/389.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.23% 6.22% 6.16% 6.07% 6.01% 1100 6.25% 6.23% 6.22% 6.16% 6.07% 6.01% 1200 6.23% 6.22% 6.21% 6.16% 6.07% 6.00% 1300 6.25% 6.23% 6.21% 6.16% 6.07% 6.00% 1400 6.25% 6.23% 6.21% 6.16% 6.06% 6.00% 1500 6.24% 6.22% 6.22% 6.16% 6.07% 6.01% 1600 6.26% 6.23% 6.22% 6.17% 6.08% 6.02% 1715 6.26% 6.24% 6.24% 6.19% 6.10% 6.04% (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 6.22% 6.21% 6.20% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.97% 6.02% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 6.02% 1100 5.97% 6.02% 6.09% 6.07% 6.05% 6.03% 1200 5.97% 6.02% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 6.02% 1300 5.97% 6.02% 6.09% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 1400 5.97% 6.02% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 6.02% 1500 5.97% 6.02% 6.09% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 1600 5.99% 6.04% 6.10% 6.08% 6.06% 6.03% 1715 6.00% 6.05% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% (C1osing Aug 9) 1715 5.93% 5.98% 6.05% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7200/66.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com