Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Aug 10) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.38% 04.38% 04.38% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.75/17.25 49.75/51.75 81.50/83.50 119.25/121.20 1100 16.25/18.25 50.50/52.50 82.25/84.25 120.00/122.00 1200 16.50/18.00 50.50/52.50 82.25/84.25 120.00/122.00 1300 16.50/18.00 50.75/52.75 82.50/84.50 120.25/122.25 1400 16.50/18.00 50.50/52.50 82.25/84.25 120.00/122.00 1500 16.50/18.00 50.50/52.50 82.25/84.25 120.00/122.00 1600 16.50/18.50 50.75/52.75 82.75/84.75 120.25/122.25 1715 16.50/18.00 50.50/52.50 82.25/84.25 120.00/122.00 (Closing Aug 10) 1715 21.00/22.50 55.00/57.00 86.75/88.75 124.50/126.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.50/152.50 184.00/186.00 213.50/215.50 246.00/248.00 1100 151.50/153.50 185.00/187.00 214.50/216.50 247.00/249.00 1200 151.50/153.50 185.00/187.00 214.50/216.50 247.00/249.00 1300 151.50/153.50 185.00/187.00 214.50/216.50 247.00/249.00 1400 151.50/153.50 185.00/187.00 214.50/216.50 247.00/249.00 1500 151.50/153.50 185.00/187.00 214.50/216.50 247.00/249.00 1600 151.75/153.75 184.75/186.75 214.25/216.25 247.00/249.00 1715 151.50/153.50 185.00/187.00 214.50/216.50 247.00/249.00 (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 156.00/158.00 189.50/191.50 219.00/221.00 251.50/253.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 283.50/285.50 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 1100 284.50/286.50 320.00/322.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 1200 285.00/287.00 320.25/322.25 352.25/354.25 385.00/387.00 1300 285.00/287.00 320.50/322.50 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 1400 284.75/286.75 320.00/322.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 1500 284.50/286.50 320.00/322.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 1600 284.75/286.75 320.00/322.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 1715 284.50/286.50 320.00/322.00 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 289.00/291.00 324.50/326.50 356.50/358.50 389.50/391.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.12% 6.16% 6.18% 6.12% 6.04% 5.99% 1100 6.25% 6.23% 6.23% 6.16% 6.07% 6.02% 1200 6.26% 6.23% 6.23% 6.17% 6.07% 6.02% 1300 6.28% 6.25% 6.24% 6.17% 6.07% 6.02% 1400 6.25% 6.23% 6.23% 6.16% 6.07% 6.02% 1500 6.26% 6.23% 6.23% 6.17% 6.07% 6.02% 1600 6.30% 6.27% 6.25% 6.18% 6.07% 6.01% 1715 6.26% 6.23% 6.23% 6.17% 6.08% 6.02% (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 6.26% 6.24% 6.24% 6.19% 6.10% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.95% 6.03% 6.07% 6.05% 6.03% 6.02% 1100 5.98% 6.06% 6.09% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 1200 5.98% 6.07% 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 1300 5.98% 6.06% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.03% 1400 5.98% 6.06% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 6.02% 1500 5.98% 6.06% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 6.03% 1600 5.98% 6.06% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 6.03% 1715 5.98% 6.06% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 6.03% (C1osing Aug 10) 1715 6.00% 6.05% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8400/66.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com