Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Aug 12) 1000 06.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 02.00/03.00 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.25/14.75 47.75/49.75 79.50/81.50 117.50/119.50 1100 13.25/14.75 47.75/49.75 79.50/81.50 117.25/119.25 1200 13.25/14.75 47.75/49.75 79.50/81.50 117.25/119.25 1300 13.25/14.75 47.50/49.50 79.25/81.25 117.25/119.25 1400 13.00/14.50 47.00/49.00 78.75/80.75 116.75/118.75 1500 13.00/14.50 47.00/49.00 78.75/80.75 116.75/118.70 1600 13.00/14.50 47.00/49.00 78.75/80.75 116.50/118.50 1715 13.25/14.75 47.25/49.25 79.00/81.00 117.00/119.00 (Closing Aug 12) 1715 14.25/15.75 48.75/50.75 80.50/82.50 118.25/120.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/151.00 183.00/185.00 212.75/214.70 245.50/247.50 1100 148.75/150.75 182.75/184.75 212.50/214.50 245.25/247.25 1200 148.75/150.75 182.75/184.75 212.50/214.50 245.25/247.25 1300 148.75/150.75 182.75/184.75 212.50/214.50 245.25/247.25 1400 148.25/150.25 182.00/183.95 211.50/213.50 244.25/246.20 1500 148.25/150.20 182.00/184.00 211.75/213.70 244.50/246.50 1600 148.00/150.00 181.75/183.75 211.50/213.50 244.25/246.25 1715 148.50/150.50 182.25/184.25 212.00/214.00 244.75/246.75 (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 149.75/151.75 183.50/185.50 213.25/215.25 246.00/248.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 283.50/285.50 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 1100 283.00/285.00 318.50/320.50 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1200 283.00/285.00 318.50/320.50 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1300 283.00/285.00 318.50/320.50 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1400 282.00/284.00 317.50/319.50 349.50/351.50 382.50/384.50 1500 282.25/284.20 317.50/319.50 349.50/351.50 382.50/384.50 1600 282.00/284.00 317.50/319.50 349.50/351.50 382.50/384.50 1715 282.50/284.50 318.00/320.00 350.00/352.00 383.00/385.00 (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 283.75/285.75 319.00/321.00 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.30% 6.28% 6.20% 6.11% 6.06% 1100 6.34% 6.29% 6.27% 6.18% 6.10% 6.04% 1200 6.34% 6.29% 6.27% 6.18% 6.10% 6.05% 1300 6.31% 6.27% 6.27% 6.18% 6.10% 6.05% 1400 6.24% 6.23% 6.24% 6.16% 6.08% 6.02% 1500 6.24% 6.23% 6.24% 6.16% 6.08% 6.03% 1600 6.25% 6.23% 6.23% 6.16% 6.07% 6.02% 1715 6.29% 6.25% 6.26% 6.18% 6.10% 6.04% (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 6.31% 6.28% 6.26% 6.18% 6.09% 6.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.02% 6.12% 6.15% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 1100 6.01% 6.10% 6.13% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 1200 6.01% 6.11% 6.13% 6.10% 6.07% 6.05% 1300 6.01% 6.11% 6.13% 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% 1400 5.99% 6.09% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1500 6.00% 6.09% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1600 5.99% 6.09% 6.12% 6.09% 6.07% 6.04% 1715 6.01% 6.10% 6.13% 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 6.00% 6.09% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7625/66.7725 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com