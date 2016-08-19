Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Aug 16) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 44.25/46.25 76.00/78.00 113.75/115.75 1100 09.75/11.25 44.00/46.00 75.75/77.75 113.50/115.50 1200 09.50/11.00 43.75/45.75 75.50/77.50 113.25/115.25 1300 09.75/11.25 44.00/46.00 75.75/77.75 113.50/115.50 1400 10.00/11.50 44.25/46.25 76.00/78.00 113.75/115.75 1500 09.75/11.25 43.75/45.75 75.50/77.50 113.50/115.50 1600 10.00/11.00 44.00/46.00 75.75/77.75 113.75/115.75 1715 10.00/11.00 44.00/46.00 75.75/77.75 113.50/115.50 (Closing Aug 16) 1715 13.25/14.75 47.25/49.25 79.00/81.00 117.00/119.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.25/147.25 178.75/180.75 208.25/210.25 241.00/243.00 1100 145.00/147.00 178.50/180.50 208.00/210.00 240.75/242.75 1200 144.75/146.75 178.25/180.25 208.00/210.00 240.75/242.75 1300 145.00/147.00 178.50/180.50 208.00/210.00 240.75/242.75 1400 145.25/147.25 178.75/180.75 208.50/210.50 241.25/243.25 1500 145.25/147.25 178.75/180.75 208.25/210.25 241.00/243.00 1600 145.50/147.50 179.00/181.00 208.50/210.50 241.25/243.25 1715 145.00/147.00 178.50/180.50 208.00/210.00 240.75/242.75 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 148.50/150.50 182.25/184.25 212.00/214.00 244.75/246.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 278.75/280.75 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 1100 278.50/280.50 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 1200 278.50/280.50 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 1300 278.50/280.50 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 1400 279.00/281.00 314.50/316.50 346.50/348.50 379.50/381.50 1500 278.75/280.75 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 1600 279.00/281.00 314.50/316.50 346.50/348.50 379.50/381.50 1715 278.50/280.50 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 282.50/284.50 318.00/320.00 350.00/352.00 383.00/385.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.28% 6.27% 6.17% 6.08% 6.02% 1100 6.31% 6.26% 6.26% 6.16% 6.07% 6.02% 1200 6.27% 6.24% 6.24% 6.15% 6.06% 6.02% 1300 6.31% 6.27% 6.26% 6.17% 6.08% 6.02% 1400 6.36% 6.29% 6.27% 6.18% 6.08% 6.03% 1500 6.28% 6.24% 6.25% 6.17% 6.08% 6.03% 1600 6.31% 6.26% 6.27% 6.18% 6.09% 6.03% 1715 6.31% 6.26% 6.26% 6.16% 6.07% 6.02% (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 6.29% 6.25% 6.26% 6.18% 6.10% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.99% 6.12% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% 1100 5.99% 6.11% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% 1200 5.99% 6.11% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% 1300 5.99% 6.12% 6.11% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1400 6.00% 6.13% 6.12% 6.09% 6.07% 6.05% 1500 5.99% 6.12% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% 1600 6.00% 6.12% 6.12% 6.09% 6.06% 6.04% 1715 5.98% 6.11% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 6.01% 6.10% 6.13% 6.10% 6.08% 6.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8100/66.8200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com