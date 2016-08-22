Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.90 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.40 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Aug 18) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.75/10.25 42.75/44.75 74.50/76.50 112.25/114.20 1100 08.50/10.00 43.00/45.00 74.75/76.75 112.25/114.25 1200 08.00/10.00 43.00/45.00 74.75/76.75 112.25/114.25 1300 08.00/10.00 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 112.25/114.25 1400 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.00 74.50/76.50 112.50/114.50 1500 08.50/10.00 42.75/44.75 74.50/76.50 112.25/114.25 1600 08.50/10.00 42.75/44.75 74.50/76.50 112.25/114.25 1715 08.50/10.00 42.75/44.75 74.50/76.50 112.00/114.00 (Closing Aug 18) 1715 10.00/11.00 44.00/46.00 75.75/77.75 113.50/115.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.75/145.70 177.25/179.20 206.75/208.70 239.25/241.20 1100 143.75/145.75 177.25/179.25 206.75/208.75 239.50/241.50 1200 143.75/145.75 177.25/179.25 206.75/208.75 239.25/241.25 1300 143.75/145.75 177.25/179.25 206.75/208.75 239.25/241.25 1400 143.50/145.50 177.50/179.50 206.50/208.50 239.50/241.50 1500 143.75/145.75 177.25/179.25 206.75/208.75 239.25/241.25 1600 143.75/145.75 177.25/179.25 206.75/208.75 239.25/241.25 1715 143.50/145.50 177.00/179.00 206.50/208.50 239.00/241.00 (C1osing Aug 18) 1715 145.00/147.00 178.50/180.50 208.00/210.00 240.75/242.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 277.00/279.00 312.25/314.20 344.25/346.20 377.00/379.00 1100 277.00/279.00 312.25/314.25 344.25/346.25 377.00/379.00 1200 277.00/279.00 312.25/314.25 344.25/346.25 377.00/379.00 1300 277.00/279.00 312.25/314.25 344.25/346.25 377.00/379.00 1400 276.50/278.50 311.50/313.50 343.50/345.50 376.50/378.50 1500 277.00/279.00 312.25/314.25 344.25/346.25 377.00/379.00 1600 277.00/279.00 312.25/314.25 344.25/346.25 377.00/379.00 1715 276.50/278.50 311.75/313.75 343.75/345.75 376.50/378.50 (C1osing Aug 18) 1715 278.50/280.50 314.00/316.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.29% 6.24% 6.24% 6.14% 6.05% 6.00% 1100 6.31% 6.26% 6.24% 6.14% 6.06% 6.00% 1200 6.31% 6.26% 6.24% 6.14% 6.06% 6.00% 1300 6.30% 6.20% 6.23% 6.14% 6.05% 6.00% 1400 6.20% 6.23% 6.24% 6.13% 6.05% 5.99% 1500 6.27% 6.23% 6.23% 6.13% 6.04% 5.99% 1600 6.27% 6.23% 6.23% 6.13% 6.05% 5.99% 1715 6.27% 6.23% 6.21% 6.12% 6.03% 5.98% (C1osing Aug 18) 1715 6.31% 6.26% 6.26% 6.16% 6.07% 6.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.96% 6.09% 6.09% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 1100 5.97% 6.09% 6.09% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 1200 5.96% 6.09% 6.09% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 1300 5.96% 6.09% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 6.01% 1400 5.96% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% 6.02% 6.00% 1500 5.95% 6.08% 6.08% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 1600 5.96% 6.09% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 6.01% 1715 5.95% 6.07% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% (C1osing Aug 18) 1715 5.98% 6.11% 6.11% 6.08% 6.06% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0550/67.0650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com