Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 01.00/01.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50
05.43% 05.43% 05.43%
(Aug 19)
1000 04.00/05.90 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.40
05.45% 05.45% 05.45%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 07.00/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.25/75.25 110.75/112.75
1100 07.50/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.25/75.25 111.00/113.00
1200 07.50/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.50/75.50 111.00/113.00
1300 07.50/09.00 42.00/44.00 73.75/75.75 111.25/113.25
1400 07.50/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.50/75.50 111.00/113.00
1500 07.50/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.50/75.50 111.00/113.00
1600 07.50/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.50/75.50 111.00/113.00
1715 07.50/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.25/75.25 111.00/113.00
(Closing Aug 19)
1715 08.50/10.00 42.75/44.75 74.50/76.50 112.00/114.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 142.25/144.25 175.75/177.75 205.00/207.00 237.50/239.50
1100 142.50/144.50 176.00/178.00 205.25/207.25 237.75/239.75
1200 142.50/144.50 176.00/178.00 205.25/207.25 237.75/239.75
1300 142.50/144.50 175.75/177.75 205.25/207.25 238.00/240.00
1400 142.50/144.50 176.00/178.00 205.25/207.25 237.75/239.75
1500 142.50/144.50 176.00/178.00 205.25/207.25 237.75/239.75
1600 142.50/144.50 176.00/178.00 205.25/207.25 237.75/239.75
1715 142.50/144.50 176.00/178.00 205.25/207.25 237.75/239.75
(C1osing Aug 19)
1715 143.50/145.50 177.00/179.00 206.50/208.50 239.00/241.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 275.00/277.00 310.00/312.00 341.75/343.75 374.50/376.50
1100 275.25/277.25 310.25/312.25 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00
1200 275.25/277.25 310.25/312.25 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00
1300 275.50/277.50 310.50/312.50 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00
1400 275.25/277.25 310.25/312.25 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00
1500 275.25/277.25 310.25/312.25 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00
1600 275.25/277.25 310.25/312.25 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00
1715 275.25/277.25 310.25/312.25 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00
(C1osing Aug 19)
1715 276.50/278.50 311.75/313.75 343.75/345.75 376.50/378.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.23% 6.21% 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.95%
1100 6.24% 6.21% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96%
1200 6.24% 6.23% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96%
1300 6.32% 6.26% 6.23% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96%
1400 6.24% 6.22% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96%
1500 6.24% 6.22% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96%
1600 6.24% 6.23% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96%
1715 6.24% 6.21% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96%
(C1osing Aug 19)
1715 6.27% 6.23% 6.21% 6.12% 6.03% 5.98%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.92% 6.05% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97%
1100 5.93% 6.06% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98%
1200 5.93% 6.06% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98%
1300 5.94% 6.06% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 5.98%
1400 5.93% 6.05% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97%
1500 5.93% 6.05% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97%
1600 5.93% 6.06% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98%
1715 5.93% 6.06% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 5.98%
(C1osing Aug 19)
1715 5.95% 6.07% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1850/67.1950 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.