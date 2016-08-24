Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.35% 04.35% 04.35% (Aug 22) 1000 01.00/01.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 72.75/74.75 110.50/112.50 1100 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 110.75/112.75 1200 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 72.75/74.75 110.50/112.50 1300 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 110.75/112.70 1400 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 110.75/112.75 1500 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 110.75/112.75 1600 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 110.75/112.70 1715 06.50/07.50 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 110.75/112.75 (Closing Aug 22) 1715 07.50/08.50 41.50/43.50 73.25/75.25 111.00/113.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.75/143.75 175.25/177.25 204.25/206.25 236.75/238.75 1100 142.00/144.00 175.50/177.50 204.75/206.75 237.25/239.25 1200 142.00/144.00 176.00/178.00 205.50/207.50 237.00/239.00 1300 142.25/144.20 175.75/177.70 205.00/207.00 237.50/239.50 1400 142.00/144.00 175.50/177.50 204.75/206.75 237.25/239.25 1500 142.00/144.00 175.50/177.50 204.75/206.75 237.25/239.25 1600 142.00/144.00 175.50/177.50 204.50/206.50 237.00/239.00 1715 142.00/144.00 175.50/177.50 204.50/206.50 237.00/239.00 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 142.50/144.50 176.00/178.00 205.25/207.25 237.75/239.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 274.25/276.25 309.25/311.25 341.25/343.25 374.00/376.00 1100 274.75/276.75 309.75/311.75 341.75/343.75 374.50/376.50 1200 274.75/276.70 309.75/311.70 341.50/343.50 374.50/376.50 1300 275.00/277.00 310.00/312.00 341.75/343.70 374.50/376.50 1400 274.75/276.75 309.75/311.75 341.75/343.75 374.50/376.50 1500 274.75/276.75 309.75/311.75 341.75/343.75 374.50/376.50 1600 274.50/276.50 309.50/311.50 341.25/343.20 374.00/376.00 1715 274.50/276.50 309.50/311.50 341.25/343.25 374.00/376.00 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 275.25/277.25 310.25/312.25 342.25/344.25 375.00/377.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.28% 6.26% 6.13% 6.04% 5.97% 1100 6.35% 6.29% 6.27% 6.14% 6.05% 5.99% 1200 6.35% 6.27% 6.26% 6.14% 6.07% 6.01% 1300 6.35% 6.30% 6.27% 6.15% 6.06% 6.00% 1400 6.35% 6.30% 6.27% 6.14% 6.05% 5.99% 1500 6.35% 6.29% 6.27% 6.14% 6.05% 5.99% 1600 6.35% 6.29% 6.27% 6.14% 6.05% 5.98% 1715 6.35% 6.30% 6.27% 6.14% 6.06% 5.98% (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 6.24% 6.21% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 6.07% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% 1100 5.95% 6.08% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 1200 5.95% 6.08% 6.07% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% 1300 5.96% 6.09% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 1400 5.95% 6.09% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 1500 5.95% 6.08% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 1600 5.94% 6.08% 6.06% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 1715 5.95% 6.08% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 5.93% 6.06% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0575/67.0675 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com