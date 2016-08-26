Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 02.40/04.20 04.35% 04.35% 04.35% (Aug 24) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 67.75/69.75 105.50/107.50 1100 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 67.75/69.75 105.25/107.25 1200 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 67.75/69.75 105.25/107.25 1300 01.50/02.50 36.25/38.25 68.00/70.00 105.50/107.50 1400 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 67.75/69.75 105.25/107.25 1500 01.50/02.50 35.75/37.75 67.50/69.50 105.00/107.00 1600 01.50/02.50 35.75/37.75 67.50/69.50 105.00/107.00 1715 01.50/02.50 35.75/37.75 67.50/69.50 105.00/107.00 (Closing Aug 24) 1715 05.25/06.25 39.75/41.75 71.50/73.50 109.25/111.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.50/138.50 169.75/171.75 198.75/200.75 231.25/233.25 1100 136.25/138.25 169.25/171.25 198.25/200.25 230.75/232.75 1200 136.25/138.25 169.25/171.25 198.25/200.25 230.75/232.75 1300 136.50/138.50 169.50/171.50 198.50/200.50 231.00/233.00 1400 136.25/138.25 169.25/171.25 198.25/200.25 230.50/232.50 1500 136.00/138.00 169.00/171.00 198.00/200.00 230.50/232.50 1600 136.00/138.00 169.00/171.00 198.00/200.00 230.50/232.50 1715 136.00/138.00 169.00/171.00 198.00/200.00 230.50/232.50 (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 140.25/142.25 173.50/175.50 202.50/204.50 235.00/237.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 268.75/270.75 303.50/305.50 335.00/337.00 367.50/369.50 1100 268.25/270.25 303.00/305.00 334.50/336.50 367.00/369.00 1200 268.25/270.25 303.00/305.00 334.50/336.50 367.00/369.00 1300 268.25/270.25 303.00/305.00 334.50/336.50 367.00/369.00 1400 267.75/269.75 302.50/304.50 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 1500 267.75/269.75 302.50/304.50 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 1600 267.75/269.75 302.50/304.50 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 1715 267.75/269.75 302.50/304.50 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 272.50/274.50 307.25/309.25 339.00/341.00 371.50/373.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.29% 6.23% 6.23% 6.09% 6.00% 5.94% 1100 6.29% 6.23% 6.22% 6.07% 5.98% 5.92% 1200 6.29% 6.23% 6.22% 6.07% 5.98% 5.92% 1300 6.33% 6.26% 6.23% 6.09% 5.99% 5.93% 1400 6.29% 6.24% 6.22% 6.08% 5.98% 5.93% 1500 6.25% 6.22% 6.21% 6.07% 5.97% 5.92% 1600 6.25% 6.22% 6.21% 6.07% 5.97% 5.92% 1715 6.25% 6.21% 6.20% 6.07% 5.97% 5.92% (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 6.33% 6.26% 6.25% 6.11% 6.02% 5.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.91% 6.06% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 5.95% 1100 5.89% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% 1200 5.89% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% 1300 5.90% 6.06% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% 1400 5.89% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.95% 5.94% 1500 5.89% 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 5.94% 1600 5.89% 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% 5.95% 5.94% 1715 5.89% 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% 5.95% 5.94% (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 5.92% 6.06% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0450/67.0550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com