Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Aug 26) 1000 03.20/05.60 02.40/04.20 00.80/01.40 04.36% 04.36% 04.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.00 65.00/67.00 101.75/103.75 132.00/134.00 1100 33.00/35.00 64.75/66.75 101.25/103.25 131.50/133.50 1200 33.50/35.50 65.00/67.00 101.50/103.50 131.50/133.50 1300 33.25/35.25 64.75/66.75 101.25/103.25 131.25/133.25 1400 33.25/34.75 64.50/66.50 101.00/103.00 130.50/132.50 1500 33.25/34.75 64.50/66.50 101.00/103.00 131.00/133.00 1600 33.25/34.75 64.50/66.50 101.00/103.00 131.25/133.20 1715 33.25/34.75 64.50/66.50 101.50/103.50 131.50/133.50 (Closing Aug 26) 1715 34.50/36.50 66.00/68.00 103.00/105.00 133.75/135.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.25/166.25 192.25/194.25 224.00/226.00 260.00/262.00 1100 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 223.00/225.00 259.50/261.50 1200 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 222.50/224.50 258.50/260.50 1300 163.00/165.00 191.00/193.00 222.00/224.00 258.00/260.00 1400 162.50/164.50 190.50/192.50 221.50/223.50 257.50/259.50 1500 163.00/165.00 191.00/193.00 222.00/224.00 257.50/259.50 1600 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 222.75/224.70 258.50/260.50 1715 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 222.75/224.75 258.50/260.50 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 166.25/168.25 194.75/196.75 226.25/228.25 263.00/265.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 293.50/295.50 323.75/325.75 355.00/357.00 386.50/388.50 1100 293.00/295.00 323.50/325.50 354.75/356.75 386.00/388.00 1200 292.00/294.00 322.50/324.50 354.00/356.00 385.50/387.50 1300 291.50/293.50 322.00/324.00 353.25/355.25 384.50/386.50 1400 291.00/293.00 321.50/323.50 353.00/355.00 384.50/386.50 1500 291.00/293.00 321.50/323.50 353.00/355.00 384.50/386.50 1600 292.00/294.00 322.50/324.50 354.00/356.00 385.50/387.50 1715 292.00/294.00 322.75/324.75 354.50/356.50 386.00/388.00 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 297.25/299.25 328.25/330.25 360.00/362.00 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.20% 6.18% 6.14% 5.97% 5.87% 5.80% 1100 6.16% 6.16% 6.10% 5.95% 5.84% 5.78% 1200 6.25% 6.18% 6.12% 5.95% 5.84% 5.78% 1300 6.20% 6.16% 6.11% 5.94% 5.82% 5.76% 1400 6.16% 6.14% 6.09% 5.90% 5.81% 5.75% 1500 6.16% 6.14% 6.09% 5.93% 5.83% 5.77% 1600 6.16% 6.14% 6.09% 5.94% 5.84% 5.78% 1715 6.16% 6.14% 6.12% 5.95% 5.84% 5.78% (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 6.01% 5.91% 5.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.77% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.77% 1100 5.74% 5.89% 5.85% 5.82% 5.78% 5.76% 1200 5.73% 5.87% 5.83% 5.80% 5.77% 5.75% 1300 5.72% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.76% 5.74% 1400 5.70% 5.85% 5.81% 5.78% 5.76% 5.74% 1500 5.72% 5.85% 5.81% 5.78% 5.76% 5.74% 1600 5.73% 5.87% 5.83% 5.80% 5.77% 5.75% 1715 5.73% 5.88% 5.83% 5.81% 5.78% 5.76% (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 5.81% 5.96% 5.93% 5.89% 5.87% 5.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1675/67.1775 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com