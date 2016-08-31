Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.35% 04.35% 04.35% (Aug 29) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.25/33.75 63.75/65.75 100.75/102.75 130.75/132.75 1100 32.50/34.00 64.25/66.25 101.00/103.00 131.50/133.50 1200 32.50/34.00 64.00/66.00 100.50/102.50 130.75/132.75 1300 32.50/34.00 64.00/66.00 101.00/103.00 131.25/133.20 1400 32.50/34.00 64.00/66.00 100.75/102.70 131.00/133.00 1500 32.50/34.00 63.75/65.75 101.00/103.00 130.75/132.70 1600 32.50/34.00 64.00/66.00 101.00/103.00 131.00/133.00 1715 32.50/34.00 63.75/65.75 100.75/102.75 130.75/132.75 (Closing Aug 29) 1715 33.25/34.75 64.50/66.50 101.50/103.50 131.50/133.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.75/164.75 191.00/193.00 222.50/224.50 258.50/260.50 1100 163.75/165.75 192.00/194.00 224.00/226.00 259.50/261.50 1200 163.00/165.00 191.25/193.25 222.50/224.50 258.50/260.50 1300 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 223.00/225.00 259.25/261.20 1400 163.25/165.20 191.25/193.20 222.75/224.70 259.00/261.00 1500 163.00/165.00 191.25/193.25 222.75/224.75 259.00/261.00 1600 163.25/165.25 191.25/193.25 223.00/225.00 259.25/261.25 1715 163.00/165.00 191.25/193.25 222.75/224.75 259.00/261.00 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 163.50/165.50 191.50/193.50 222.75/224.75 258.50/260.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 292.50/294.50 323.25/325.25 355.00/357.00 386.50/388.50 1100 293.50/295.50 324.00/326.00 355.50/357.50 387.00/389.00 1200 292.25/294.25 323.00/325.00 354.75/356.75 386.50/388.50 1300 293.00/295.00 323.75/325.70 355.50/357.50 387.00/389.00 1400 292.75/294.70 323.50/325.50 355.25/357.20 387.00/389.00 1500 292.75/294.75 323.50/325.50 355.25/357.25 387.00/389.00 1600 293.00/295.00 323.75/325.75 355.25/357.25 387.00/389.00 1715 292.75/294.75 323.50/325.50 355.25/357.25 387.00/389.00 (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 292.00/294.00 322.75/324.75 354.50/356.50 386.00/388.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.19% 6.18% 6.14% 5.96% 5.86% 5.80% 1100 6.24% 6.22% 6.16% 5.99% 5.90% 5.83% 1200 6.23% 6.19% 6.13% 5.96% 5.87% 5.81% 1300 6.23% 6.20% 6.16% 5.98% 5.88% 5.82% 1400 6.23% 6.20% 6.14% 5.97% 5.88% 5.81% 1500 6.23% 6.18% 6.16% 5.96% 5.87% 5.81% 1600 6.24% 6.20% 6.16% 5.97% 5.88% 5.81% 1715 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 5.96% 5.87% 5.81% (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 6.16% 6.14% 6.12% 5.95% 5.84% 5.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.78% 5.90% 5.87% 5.84% 5.82% 5.79% 1100 5.82% 5.93% 5.89% 5.85% 5.83% 5.80% 1200 5.78% 5.90% 5.86% 5.83% 5.81% 5.79% 1300 5.79% 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 5.82% 5.80% 1400 5.79% 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 5.82% 5.80% 1500 5.79% 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 5.82% 5.80% 1600 5.80% 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 5.82% 5.80% 1715 5.79% 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 5.83% 5.80% (C1osing Aug 29) 1715 5.73% 5.88% 5.83% 5.81% 5.78% 5.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0200/67.0300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com