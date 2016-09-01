Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Aug 30) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.35% 04.35% 04.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/32.50 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 129.75/131.70 1100 31.00/32.50 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 129.50/131.50 1200 32.25/32.75 62.75/64.75 99.25/101.20 129.00/131.00 1300 31.00/32.50 62.50/64.50 99.00/101.00 129.00/131.00 1400 31.00/32.50 62.50/64.50 99.00/101.00 129.00/131.00 1500 31.25/32.75 62.75/64.75 99.50/101.50 129.50/131.50 1600 31.25/32.75 63.00/65.00 99.75/101.70 129.50/131.50 1715 31.50/33.00 63.00/65.00 99.75/101.75 129.50/131.50 (Closing Aug 30) 1715 32.50/34.00 63.75/65.75 100.75/102.75 130.75/132.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 190.25/192.20 222.00/224.00 258.50/260.50 1100 161.50/163.50 189.50/191.50 221.00/223.00 257.00/259.00 1200 161.00/163.00 189.00/191.00 220.50/222.50 256.50/258.50 1300 161.00/163.00 189.00/191.00 220.50/222.50 256.50/258.50 1400 161.00/163.00 189.00/191.00 220.50/222.50 256.50/258.50 1500 161.50/163.50 189.50/191.50 221.00/223.00 257.00/259.00 1600 161.50/163.50 189.50/191.50 220.75/222.70 256.75/258.70 1715 161.50/163.50 189.25/191.20 220.50/222.50 256.50/258.50 (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 163.00/165.00 191.25/193.25 222.75/224.75 259.00/261.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 292.25/294.20 323.00/325.00 354.75/356.70 386.50/388.50 1100 290.75/292.75 321.50/323.50 353.25/355.25 385.00/387.00 1200 290.25/292.20 320.75/322.70 352.25/354.20 384.00/386.00 1300 290.25/292.25 321.00/323.00 352.75/354.70 384.50/386.50 1400 290.25/292.25 321.00/323.00 352.75/354.75 384.50/386.50 1500 290.75/292.75 321.50/323.50 353.00/355.00 384.50/386.50 1600 290.50/292.50 321.00/323.00 352.50/354.50 384.00/386.00 1715 290.00/292.00 320.50/322.50 352.00/354.00 383.50/385.50 (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 292.75/294.75 323.50/325.50 355.25/357.25 387.00/389.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.17% 6.17% 6.13% 5.96% 5.87% 5.81% 1100 6.18% 6.17% 6.14% 5.96% 5.86% 5.80% 1200 6.22% 6.19% 6.12% 5.94% 5.84% 5.78% 1300 6.18% 6.16% 6.11% 5.93% 5.84% 5.78% 1400 6.18% 6.17% 6.11% 5.94% 5.84% 5.78% 1500 6.22% 6.19% 6.14% 5.96% 5.86% 5.80% 1600 6.23% 6.21% 6.15% 5.96% 5.86% 5.80% 1715 6.27% 6.22% 6.15% 5.96% 5.86% 5.79% (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 5.96% 5.87% 5.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.80% 5.93% 5.89% 5.86% 5.83% 5.81% 1100 5.78% 5.90% 5.86% 5.83% 5.81% 5.79% 1200 5.77% 5.89% 5.85% 5.82% 5.80% 5.78% 1300 5.76% 5.89% 5.85% 5.83% 5.80% 5.78% 1400 5.76% 5.89% 5.85% 5.83% 5.80% 5.78% 1500 5.78% 5.90% 5.86% 5.84% 5.81% 5.78% 1600 5.77% 5.90% 5.86% 5.83% 5.80% 5.78% 1715 5.77% 5.89% 5.85% 5.82% 5.79% 5.77% (C1osing Aug 30) 1715 5.79% 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 5.83% 5.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9550/66.9650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com