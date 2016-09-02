Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Aug 31) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/29.00 58.75/60.75 95.00/97.00 124.75/126.75 1100 27.00/28.50 58.50/60.50 95.00/97.00 124.75/126.75 1200 27.25/28.75 59.00/61.00 95.50/97.50 125.25/127.25 1300 27.75/29.25 59.50/61.50 96.50/98.50 126.00/128.00 1400 27.00/29.00 59.00/61.00 95.75/97.75 125.75/127.75 1500 27.25/28.75 59.25/61.25 96.25/98.25 126.50/128.50 1600 27.25/28.75 59.25/61.25 96.25/98.25 126.25/128.20 1715 27.25/28.75 59.25/61.25 96.25/98.25 126.50/128.50 (Closing Aug 31) 1715 31.50/33.00 63.00/65.00 99.75/101.75 129.50/131.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.50/158.50 184.25/186.25 215.00/217.00 250.50/252.50 1100 156.50/158.50 184.00/186.00 215.00/217.00 250.50/252.50 1200 157.00/159.00 184.50/186.50 215.50/217.50 251.00/253.00 1300 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 1400 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 1500 158.50/160.50 185.75/187.75 216.50/218.50 252.00/254.00 1600 158.00/160.00 185.25/187.20 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 1715 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 161.50/163.50 189.25/191.20 220.50/222.50 256.50/258.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 283.50/285.50 313.50/315.50 344.75/346.75 376.00/378.00 1100 284.00/286.00 314.50/316.50 345.75/347.75 377.00/379.00 1200 284.25/286.20 314.50/316.50 345.75/347.75 377.00/379.00 1300 284.75/286.75 315.00/317.00 346.25/348.25 377.50/379.50 1400 284.75/286.75 315.00/317.00 346.00/348.00 377.00/379.00 1500 285.25/287.25 315.50/317.50 346.75/348.75 378.00/380.00 1600 284.50/286.50 314.75/316.70 346.00/348.00 377.00/379.00 1715 284.50/286.50 314.50/316.50 345.50/347.50 376.50/378.50 (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 290.00/292.00 320.50/322.50 352.00/354.00 383.50/385.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.22% 6.10% 5.93% 5.82% 5.76% 1100 6.28% 6.21% 6.11% 5.93% 5.82% 5.75% 1200 6.33% 6.25% 6.14% 5.95% 5.84% 5.77% 1300 6.42% 6.30% 6.19% 5.98% 5.86% 5.78% 1400 6.33% 6.25% 6.15% 5.97% 5.86% 5.78% 1500 6.34% 6.28% 6.19% 6.01% 5.89% 5.80% 1600 6.34% 6.28% 6.18% 5.99% 5.87% 5.78% 1715 6.34% 6.28% 6.19% 6.01% 5.89% 5.79% (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 6.27% 6.22% 6.15% 5.96% 5.86% 5.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.75% 5.84% 5.80% 5.76% 5.74% 5.72% 1100 5.75% 5.85% 5.81% 5.79% 5.76% 5.74% 1200 5.76% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.76% 5.74% 1300 5.77% 5.87% 5.83% 5.79% 5.76% 5.74% 1400 5.77% 5.87% 5.83% 5.79% 5.76% 5.74% 1500 5.79% 5.88% 5.83% 5.80% 5.77% 5.75% 1600 5.77% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.76% 5.73% 1715 5.78% 5.86% 5.82% 5.78% 5.75% 5.73% (C1osing Aug 31) 1715 5.77% 5.89% 5.85% 5.82% 5.79% 5.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9500/66.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com