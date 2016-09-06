Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Sep 1) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.25/28.25 58.50/60.50 95.75/97.75 126.50/128.50 1100 26.50/28.00 58.50/60.50 95.75/97.75 126.50/128.50 1200 26.50/28.00 58.50/60.50 96.00/98.00 126.50/128.50 1300 26.50/28.00 58.75/60.75 96.25/98.25 127.00/129.00 1400 26.50/28.00 59.00/61.00 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 1500 26.50/28.00 59.00/61.00 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 1600 26.50/28.00 59.00/61.00 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 1715 26.50/28.00 58.50/60.50 96.00/98.00 127.00/129.00 (Closing Sep 1) 1715 27.25/28.75 59.25/61.25 96.25/98.25 126.50/128.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.00/160.00 185.75/187.75 216.50/218.50 252.00/254.00 1100 158.50/160.50 186.00/188.00 216.50/218.50 252.00/254.00 1200 158.50/160.50 186.25/188.25 217.00/219.00 252.50/254.50 1300 159.00/161.00 186.75/188.75 217.50/219.50 253.00/255.00 1400 160.00/162.00 187.75/189.70 218.50/220.50 254.00/256.00 1500 160.00/162.00 187.75/189.75 218.50/220.50 254.00/256.00 1600 160.00/162.00 187.50/189.50 218.00/220.00 253.50/255.50 1715 159.50/161.50 187.25/189.25 218.00/220.00 253.50/255.50 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 158.50/160.50 185.50/187.50 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.00/287.00 315.00/317.00 346.00/348.00 377.00/379.00 1100 285.00/287.00 315.00/317.00 346.00/348.00 377.00/379.00 1200 285.50/287.50 315.75/317.75 347.00/349.00 378.00/380.00 1300 286.00/288.00 316.25/318.25 347.50/349.50 378.50/380.50 1400 287.00/289.00 317.25/319.20 348.50/350.50 379.50/381.50 1500 287.00/289.00 317.25/319.25 348.50/350.50 379.50/381.50 1600 286.50/288.50 316.75/318.70 348.00/350.00 379.00/381.00 1715 286.50/288.50 316.50/318.50 347.50/349.50 378.50/380.50 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 284.50/286.50 314.50/316.50 345.50/347.50 376.50/378.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.34% 6.24% 6.05% 5.92% 5.84% 1100 6.43% 6.34% 6.24% 6.06% 5.94% 5.85% 1200 6.43% 6.34% 6.25% 6.06% 5.94% 5.86% 1300 6.44% 6.37% 6.27% 6.08% 5.96% 5.87% 1400 6.45% 6.39% 6.28% 6.11% 5.99% 5.90% 1500 6.45% 6.39% 6.28% 6.11% 5.99% 5.90% 1600 6.45% 6.39% 6.28% 6.10% 5.99% 5.89% 1715 6.43% 6.35% 6.26% 6.09% 5.98% 5.89% (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 6.34% 6.28% 6.19% 6.01% 5.89% 5.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.83% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.76% 1100 5.83% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.76% 1200 5.84% 5.92% 5.87% 5.84% 5.80% 5.78% 1300 5.86% 5.93% 5.88% 5.85% 5.81% 5.78% 1400 5.88% 5.95% 5.90% 5.86% 5.83% 5.80% 1500 5.88% 5.95% 5.90% 5.86% 5.83% 5.80% 1600 5.87% 5.94% 5.89% 5.85% 5.82% 5.79% 1715 5.87% 5.95% 5.89% 5.85% 5.81% 5.78% (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 5.78% 5.86% 5.82% 5.78% 5.75% 5.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8200/66.8300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com