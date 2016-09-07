Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Sep 2) 1000 05.00/07.50 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 57.75/59.75 95.25/97.25 126.00/128.00 1100 25.00/26.50 57.50/59.50 95.00/97.00 126.00/128.00 1200 24.50/26.50 57.00/59.00 94.50/96.50 125.50/127.50 1300 25.00/26.50 57.50/59.50 95.00/97.00 125.75/127.70 1400 25.00/26.50 57.50/59.50 95.00/97.00 126.00/128.00 1500 25.00/27.00 57.75/59.75 95.25/97.25 126.25/128.25 1600 24.50/26.50 57.00/59.00 94.50/96.50 125.25/127.25 1715 24.50/26.00 57.00/59.00 94.50/96.50 125.50/127.50 (Closing Sep 2) 1715 26.50/28.00 58.50/60.50 96.00/98.00 127.00/129.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 217.00/219.00 252.50/254.50 1100 158.50/160.50 186.25/188.25 217.00/219.00 252.50/254.50 1200 157.50/159.50 185.25/187.25 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 1300 158.00/160.00 185.75/187.70 216.50/218.50 252.00/254.00 1400 158.50/160.50 186.25/188.25 217.00/219.00 252.50/254.50 1500 158.00/160.00 185.75/187.75 216.50/218.50 251.50/253.50 1600 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 215.50/217.50 251.00/253.00 1715 158.00/160.00 185.50/187.50 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 159.50/161.50 187.25/189.25 218.00/220.00 253.50/255.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.50/287.50 315.50/317.50 346.50/348.50 377.50/379.50 1100 285.50/287.50 315.50/317.50 346.50/348.50 377.50/379.50 1200 284.50/286.50 314.50/316.50 345.50/347.50 376.50/378.50 1300 285.00/287.00 315.00/317.00 346.00/348.00 377.00/379.00 1400 285.50/287.50 315.50/317.50 346.50/348.50 377.50/379.50 1500 284.50/286.50 314.50/316.50 345.25/347.25 376.00/378.00 1600 284.00/286.00 314.00/316.00 345.00/347.00 376.00/378.00 1715 284.50/286.50 314.50/316.50 345.50/347.50 376.50/378.50 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 286.50/288.50 316.50/318.50 347.50/349.50 378.50/380.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.46% 6.41% 6.30% 6.11% 5.99% 5.91% 1100 6.42% 6.38% 6.28% 6.11% 6.00% 5.91% 1200 6.36% 6.34% 6.25% 6.09% 5.97% 5.88% 1300 6.42% 6.38% 6.28% 6.10% 5.98% 5.90% 1400 6.42% 6.39% 6.29% 6.12% 6.00% 5.92% 1500 6.46% 6.41% 6.30% 6.12% 5.99% 5.90% 1600 6.36% 6.34% 6.25% 6.08% 5.96% 5.88% 1715 6.34% 6.34% 6.26% 6.10% 5.98% 5.89% (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 6.43% 6.35% 6.26% 6.09% 5.98% 5.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.91% 5.97% 5.92% 5.87% 5.84% 5.81% 1100 5.91% 5.97% 5.92% 5.87% 5.84% 5.81% 1200 5.89% 5.95% 5.90% 5.85% 5.82% 5.79% 1300 5.90% 5.96% 5.91% 5.86% 5.83% 5.80% 1400 5.91% 5.97% 5.92% 5.87% 5.84% 5.81% 1500 5.90% 5.95% 5.90% 5.85% 5.82% 5.79% 1600 5.88% 5.94% 5.89% 5.85% 5.81% 5.79% 1715 5.89% 5.95% 5.90% 5.86% 5.82% 5.80% (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 5.87% 5.95% 5.89% 5.85% 5.81% 5.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5200/66.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com