Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Sep 6) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 55.00/57.00 92.00/94.00 123.00/125.00 1100 23.00/24.50 55.00/57.00 92.25/94.25 123.00/125.00 1200 23.00/24.50 55.00/57.00 92.00/94.00 122.50/124.50 1300 23.00/24.50 54.75/56.75 92.00/94.00 122.75/124.75 1400 23.00/24.50 54.75/56.75 92.00/94.00 122.75/124.70 1500 23.00/24.50 55.00/57.00 92.25/94.25 123.25/125.25 1600 23.25/24.75 55.25/57.25 92.50/94.50 123.25/125.25 1715 23.25/24.75 55.25/57.25 92.50/94.50 123.25/125.25 (Closing Sep 6) 1715 24.50/26.00 57.00/59.00 94.50/96.50 125.50/127.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.00/157.00 182.50/184.50 213.00/215.00 248.00/250.00 1100 155.00/157.00 182.25/184.25 212.50/214.50 247.50/249.50 1200 154.50/156.50 181.75/183.75 212.00/214.00 247.00/249.00 1300 155.00/157.00 182.25/184.25 212.50/214.50 247.50/249.50 1400 155.00/157.00 182.25/184.20 212.75/214.70 247.50/249.50 1500 155.25/157.25 182.75/184.75 213.50/215.50 248.00/250.00 1600 155.50/157.50 183.00/185.00 213.50/215.50 248.00/250.00 1715 155.50/157.50 183.00/185.00 213.50/215.50 248.00/250.00 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 158.00/160.00 185.50/187.50 216.00/218.00 251.50/253.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 281.00/283.00 311.00/313.00 342.00/344.00 373.00/375.00 1100 280.50/282.50 310.50/312.50 341.25/343.25 372.00/374.00 1200 280.00/282.00 310.00/312.00 340.75/342.75 371.50/373.50 1300 280.50/282.50 310.50/312.50 341.25/343.25 372.00/374.00 1400 280.50/282.50 310.50/312.50 341.50/343.50 372.50/374.50 1500 281.00/283.00 311.00/313.00 342.00/344.00 372.50/374.50 1600 281.00/283.00 311.00/313.00 342.00/344.00 373.00/375.00 1715 281.00/283.00 311.00/313.00 342.00/344.00 373.00/375.00 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 284.50/286.50 314.50/316.50 345.50/347.50 376.50/378.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.26% 6.18% 6.04% 5.92% 5.84% 1100 6.26% 6.27% 6.19% 6.04% 5.92% 5.83% 1200 6.26% 6.26% 6.17% 6.02% 5.90% 5.82% 1300 6.24% 6.25% 6.18% 6.03% 5.92% 5.83% 1400 6.24% 6.25% 6.18% 6.03% 5.92% 5.84% 1500 6.26% 6.27% 6.20% 6.05% 5.93% 5.85% 1600 6.30% 6.29% 6.21% 6.05% 5.94% 5.86% 1715 6.30% 6.29% 6.21% 6.05% 5.94% 5.86% (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 6.34% 6.34% 6.26% 6.10% 5.98% 5.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.85% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.77% 1100 5.84% 5.90% 5.85% 5.81% 5.78% 5.75% 1200 5.82% 5.89% 5.84% 5.81% 5.77% 5.75% 1300 5.83% 5.90% 5.85% 5.81% 5.78% 5.75% 1400 5.84% 5.90% 5.85% 5.82% 5.79% 5.76% 1500 5.86% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.76% 1600 5.85% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.77% 1715 5.86% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.80% 5.77% (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 5.89% 5.95% 5.90% 5.86% 5.82% 5.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3700/66.3800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com