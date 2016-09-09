Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 02.40/04.20 04.39% 04.39% 04.39% (Sep 7) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/21.50 52.00/54.00 89.25/91.25 120.25/122.20 1100 19.25/20.75 51.75/53.25 88.75/90.25 119.75/121.25 1200 20.00/21.50 52.00/54.00 89.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 1300 19.75/21.50 51.75/53.75 89.00/91.00 119.75/121.75 1400 19.75/21.25 51.75/53.75 89.00/91.00 120.00/122.00 1500 20.00/21.50 52.00/54.00 89.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 1600 20.00/21.50 52.00/54.00 89.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 1715 20.00/21.50 52.00/54.00 89.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 (Closing Sep 7) 1715 23.25/24.75 55.25/57.25 92.50/94.50 123.25/125.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 152.50/154.50 180.25/182.20 211.00/213.00 245.50/247.50 1100 152.50/154.00 180.00/181.50 210.75/212.75 245.25/247.25 1200 153.00/155.00 180.50/182.50 211.00/213.00 245.50/247.50 1300 151.75/153.75 179.50/181.50 210.25/212.25 244.75/246.75 1400 152.50/154.50 180.00/182.00 210.50/212.50 245.00/247.00 1500 153.00/155.00 180.50/182.50 211.00/213.00 245.50/247.50 1600 153.00/155.00 180.50/182.50 211.00/213.00 245.50/247.50 1715 153.00/155.00 180.50/182.50 211.00/213.00 245.50/247.50 (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 155.50/157.50 183.00/185.00 213.50/215.50 248.00/250.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 278.50/280.50 308.50/310.50 339.50/341.50 370.50/372.50 1100 278.25/280.25 308.25/310.25 339.50/341.50 370.50/372.50 1200 278.50/280.50 308.50/310.50 339.50/341.50 370.50/372.50 1300 277.75/279.75 307.75/309.75 338.75/340.75 369.50/371.50 1400 278.00/280.00 308.00/310.00 339.00/341.00 370.00/372.00 1500 278.50/280.50 308.50/310.50 339.50/341.50 370.50/372.50 1600 278.50/280.50 308.50/310.50 339.50/341.50 370.50/372.50 1715 278.50/280.50 308.50/310.50 339.50/341.50 370.50/372.50 (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 281.00/283.00 311.00/313.00 342.00/344.00 373.00/375.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.33% 6.29% 6.19% 6.05% 5.93% 5.85% 1100 6.22% 6.24% 6.15% 6.02% 5.92% 5.85% 1200 6.33% 6.30% 6.21% 6.06% 5.95% 5.86% 1300 6.30% 6.27% 6.17% 6.03% 5.91% 5.84% 1400 6.29% 6.28% 6.18% 6.05% 5.93% 5.85% 1500 6.33% 6.31% 6.21% 6.07% 5.95% 5.87% 1600 6.33% 6.31% 6.21% 6.07% 5.95% 5.87% 1715 6.33% 6.31% 6.21% 6.07% 5.95% 5.86% (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 6.30% 6.29% 6.21% 6.05% 5.94% 5.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.87% 5.91% 5.86% 5.83% 5.79% 5.77% 1100 5.87% 5.91% 5.86% 5.83% 5.79% 5.77% 1200 5.88% 5.91% 5.87% 5.83% 5.80% 5.77% 1300 5.86% 5.90% 5.85% 5.82% 5.78% 5.76% 1400 5.87% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.79% 5.77% 1500 5.88% 5.92% 5.87% 5.83% 5.80% 5.78% 1600 5.88% 5.92% 5.87% 5.83% 5.80% 5.78% 1715 5.88% 5.92% 5.87% 5.83% 5.80% 5.78% (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 5.86% 5.91% 5.86% 5.82% 5.80% 5.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4125/66.4225 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com