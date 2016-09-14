Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Sep 9) 1000 05.00/07.50 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.00 48.00/50.00 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1100 16.50/18.00 48.00/50.00 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1200 16.50/18.00 48.00/50.00 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1300 16.50/18.00 48.00/50.00 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1400 16.50/18.00 48.00/50.00 85.00/87.00 115.00/117.00 1500 16.50/18.00 48.50/50.50 85.50/87.50 115.50/117.50 1600 16.50/18.00 48.25/50.25 85.50/87.50 116.00/118.00 1715 16.50/18.00 48.25/50.25 85.25/87.25 115.50/117.50 (Closing Sep 9) 1715 17.50/19.00 49.25/51.25 86.50/88.50 117.25/119.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 203.50/205.50 237.00/239.00 1100 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 203.50/205.50 237.50/239.50 1200 146.50/148.50 173.50/175.50 203.50/205.50 237.50/239.50 1300 147.00/149.00 174.00/176.00 204.00/206.00 237.75/239.75 1400 147.00/149.00 174.00/176.00 204.00/206.00 238.00/240.00 1500 147.00/149.00 174.00/176.00 204.25/206.25 238.25/240.25 1600 148.00/150.00 175.00/177.00 205.00/207.00 239.00/241.00 1715 147.50/149.50 174.50/176.50 204.50/206.50 238.25/240.25 (C1osing Sep 9) 1715 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 206.50/208.50 240.50/242.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 269.50/271.50 299.00/301.00 329.50/331.50 360.00/362.00 1100 269.75/271.75 299.00/301.00 329.25/331.25 359.50/361.50 1200 269.75/271.75 299.00/301.00 329.00/331.00 359.00/361.00 1300 270.00/272.00 299.25/301.25 329.50/331.50 359.50/361.50 1400 270.50/272.50 299.75/301.75 330.00/332.00 360.00/362.00 1500 270.50/272.50 299.75/301.75 330.00/332.00 360.00/362.00 1600 271.50/273.50 300.75/302.75 331.00/333.00 361.00/363.00 1715 270.75/272.75 300.00/302.00 330.00/332.00 360.00/362.00 (C1osing Sep 9) 1715 273.25/275.25 303.00/305.00 333.50/335.50 364.00/366.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.19% 6.06% 5.89% 5.78% 5.70% 1100 6.23% 6.19% 6.06% 5.88% 5.78% 5.70% 1200 6.23% 6.19% 6.06% 5.88% 5.78% 5.70% 1300 6.23% 6.19% 6.05% 5.90% 5.79% 5.71% 1400 6.22% 6.18% 6.05% 5.89% 5.79% 5.71% 1500 6.28% 6.23% 6.08% 5.90% 5.79% 5.71% 1600 6.25% 6.22% 6.10% 5.94% 5.83% 5.74% 1715 6.25% 6.21% 6.08% 5.92% 5.81% 5.73% (C1osing Sep 9) 1715 6.25% 6.23% 6.13% 5.96% 5.85% 5.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.73% 5.75% 5.70% 5.67% 5.64% 5.62% 1100 5.74% 5.75% 5.70% 5.66% 5.63% 5.61% 1200 5.74% 5.75% 5.70% 5.66% 5.63% 5.60% 1300 5.75% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.63% 5.61% 1400 5.75% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.64% 5.61% 1500 5.76% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.64% 5.61% 1600 5.78% 5.79% 5.74% 5.69% 5.66% 5.63% 1715 5.76% 5.77% 5.72% 5.68% 5.64% 5.61% (C1osing Sep 9) 1715 5.81% 5.82% 5.78% 5.74% 5.71% 5.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9150/66.9250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com